Dolphins to send rep to Colin Kaepernick workout despite QB's contentious history in Miami

The Miami Dolphins will send a rep to watch Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta over the weekend, coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday.

It’s unclear how much interest the Dolphins will have in Kaepernick considering they have Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen on their roster and appear to be in line to select a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft. But it’s clear they’re doing their due diligence as the season nears its end.

“We do our due diligence on all players so we’ll have someone there,” Flores said, according to the Miami Herald. “We’re still finalizing how. We just got the information like you all did, so we’re still finalizing who, when. We’re still kind of going through that. We’ll have somewhere there.”

Flores said although he likes the quarterbacks that are on his roster he’s interested to see how a nearly three-year layoff has affected the former San Francisco 49ers player. He added he was unsure whether Kaepernick has a place on the team for the foreseeable future.

“It’s hard to say,” Flores said, according to the paper. “We like our quarterback situation right now. We’re going to do our due diligence. Any time we can add a good player, we’re going to do that. There’s a lot of moving parts to that. Chris [general manager Grier] and the personnel staff, they do a good job from that standpoint. That’s a conversation that we have with not just one player. We made a lot of transactions this year and those conversations are made on a daily basis. If we feel like any player helps us win, we’ll look into it.”

CBS Sports reported in March that Kaepernick was interested in the Dolphins’ quarterback job following the team’s trade of Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans. At that time, Miami hadn’t signed Fitzpatrick nor had they traded for Rosen.

Word of the team’s interest in Kaepernick might raise the eyebrows of a community that has a large Cuban population.

Kaepernick famously wore a shirt to a press conference in 2016 featuring Malcolm X shaking hands with communist leader Fidel Castro and praised Cuba’s high literacy rate, claiming "they invest more in their education system than they do in their prison system, which we do not do here [in the U.S.] even though we’re fully capable of doing that.”

He was subsequently ripped in a Miami Herald column as a “fraud” and “an unrepentant hypocrite” and booed when the 49ers played the Dolphins in 2016.

Kaepernick is set to work out for teams Saturday. It would be the best chance for Kaepernick to get back into the NFL.