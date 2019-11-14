Colin Kaepernick workout leaves NFL insider and supporters skeptical

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter is one of the most trusted names in the football journalism industry and he even expressed his skepticism over Colin Kaepernick’s showcase set for Saturday.

Continue Reading Below

Schefter appeared on WEEI radio’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Thursday and responded to word that the New England Patriots were sending a representative to Kaepernick’s workout. Schefter quipped, “if that workout ever happens.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“I’m skeptical, I’ll say that I’m skeptical,” he said. “We’ll see.”

When asked whether anything has changed in the last 24 hours, Schefter replied, “Nothing. I’ve been skeptical all along.”

On Wednesday, Schefter also appeared on the radio show and described Kaepernick’s tweet about general managers and coaches being at the showcase to be “sarcastic” knowing that teams would be focused on their Week 11 games instead of a pro day for a 32-year-old quarterback.

COLIN KAEPERNICK'S NFL SHOWCASE: WHICH TEAMS ARE EXPECTED TO TURN OUT

Schefter isn’t the only one who has cast doubt about the legitimacy of the workout. Two NFL defensive backs who have supported Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the anthem and who have been some of the most outspoken voices in the league have also expressed concerns.

Eric Reid, a former Kaepernick teammate who plays for the Carolina Panthers, told reporters he viewed the workout as a “PR stunt” for the NFL.

“At this point, I’ll believe it when I see it,” he said, according to the Charlotte Observer. “At this point, it feels like a PR stunt. Being that it’s on a Saturday, what decision-makers are going to be able to attend that workout? The other strange thing is, I saw it was reported that teams were interested in Colin, but they reached out to the league about it? That’s strange.”

Malcolm Jenkins, of the Philadelphia Eagles, echoed Reid’s statement.

“I have my doubts about the league,” he said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Now the league can say, ‘Look, we gave you a chance.’ I’d be naive to not be leery.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Kaepernick is expected to work out in Atlanta on Saturday. Several teams are expected to send representatives to watch.