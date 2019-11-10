Terry Bradshaw selling his 144-acre Oklahoma ranch. Take a look inside

Terry Bradshaw's Oklahoma ranch features an 8,600-square foot home and working equestrian and cattle operations across about 744 acres of pastures, lakes and rolling country hills overlooking the Red River.

Now, the whole property is for sale for an unspecified price.

Bradshaw, the four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and longtime FOX NFL Sunday analyst, previously listed the property in 2016 for $10.8 million. He recently told the Dallas Business Journal that he doesn't have enough time to enjoy the ranch anymore.

"I have way too much going on," Bradshaw told the Journal. "It's a very sentimental thing. It's hard to sell something you started from scratch, but it's time to let someone else enjoy it."

The Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses Ranch is located in Love County, Oklahoma near Thackerville, south of Oklahoma City and north of the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The property is mostly grassy. It also includes eight lakes and ponds plus riding trails throughout.

The rustic-style home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It features high ceilings and four oversized brick stone fireplaces. Outside, a patio offers a full kitchen, bar, fireplace, sauna and fire pit. There's also a pool and a fenced-in doghouse with space for dogs to roam.

There’s a four-stall stallion barn, a 20-stall show barn with tack room and wash area and a 50-stall mare barn with a lab, breeding facility and office plus a 20-stall weanling barn for the equestrian operation. For cattle, there's a set of working pens and alleyways to all barns and pens, a six-bay shop for storage, hay barn and a show pig barn. The property has all the needed resources for hay production.

The ranch’s office also includes a full kitchen, bathroom and a fireplace.

The property is listed with Icon Global Group.

