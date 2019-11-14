Colin Kaepernick's NFL showcase: which teams are expected to turn out

Colin Kaepernick is set to work out for NFL teams Saturday in a league-hosted showcase in hopes the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback can latch back onto a team either this season or next season.

While the league and representatives have reportedly wrestled over providing a list of teams who will be in attendance for the workout, several media reports have solved at least part of the mystery.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores came out Wednesday and told reporters someone from his team will be represented at the showcase. However, the Dolphins have two quarterbacks on their active roster and appear to be lining up to take a rookie quarterback during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches followed the Dolphins in saying they expected a team rep to be at the workout, according to ESPN. Denver Broncos president of football operations John Elway told 9 News that a rep would also be watching Kaepernick.

The New England Patriots will have a rep at the showcase, according to the Boston Globe.

Kaepernick’s attorney hinted to TMZ Sports last year that the team was interested. The attorney also said at the time the Oakland Raiders were interested too. Jon Gruden declined to comment when he was asked whether a team rep would be at the workout, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sources told ESPN that reps for the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals would be there. A Washington Redskins spokesman said their team would be represented at the workout too. NJ.com reported that the New York Giants will also have a scout in attendance to watch the quarterback.

Eric Reid, Kaepernick’s former teammate with the 49ers, told reporters he asked Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper whether the team would be interested in signing Kaepernick when Cam Newton was placed on the injured reserve. Reid said that Tepper told him the team wasn’t interested in a veteran quarterback just yet.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he wasn’t sure whether the team would send a scout to watch Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, 32, hasn’t played since the 2016 season. In 69 career games, he has thrown for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions.