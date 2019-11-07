NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter let go as Fox Sports co-host

Former NFL star Cris Carter is out at Fox Sports as First Things First co-host, the network announced on Thursday.

The NFL Hall of Famer had spent three years on the morning sports show alongside Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe, however, Carter has not been on-air since Oct. 30, about a week before his departure was officially announced. Fellow former NFL player-turned-analyst Chris Canty has been filling in for Carter in his absence over the past week.

“Cris Carter is no longer with Fox Sports,” a Fox Sports spokesperson said. “There is no further comment at this time.”

Deadline reports that sources close to the situation said Carter was being investigated by the network for conduct issues, however, the exact issue has yet to be revealed by either Carter or FS1.

However, Front Office Sports reports that the trouble between Carter and network executives started after a "blow-up" between the two.

"Rumors have bubbling since Friday about an alleged blow-up between Carter and his bosses at FS1. 'I was told it was bad,” said one source' the report read.

Meanwhile, the 12-year NFL veteran has remained tight-lipped as well regarding the nature of his sudden departure from FS1, but did take to Twitter the day his firing was announced with a cryptic bible verse tweet.

“But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin. 1 John 1:7” the tweet read.

Following his 2002 retirement from the league, the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee has been busy with broadcasting and various media appearances, including a cameo on HBO’s Ballers as well as commentating spots on HBO Sports’ Inside the NFL and ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown. Carter joined FS1 back in 2016.

