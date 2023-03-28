STOCK MARKET NEWS: Apple adds new service, FTX's Bankman-Fried' s new charges, homes prices latest
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Apple adds new service, Bankman-Fried faces new charges, homes prices latest Apple launches buy now pay later, Bankman-Fried faces bribery charges as home price growth slows. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The acting head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday the aviation industry must work to eliminate near-miss incidents that have triggered recent safety concerns.
"Going forward, zero has to be the only acceptable number for serious incidents and close calls," said Billy Nolen, the FAA's acting administrator.
Six serious runway incursions since January prompted the agency to convene a safety summit earlier this month."Air travel is coming back in a big way since the pandemic. But the long layoff, coupled with the increased technical nature of our systems, might have caused some professionals to lose some of that muscle memory," Nolen said at an industry meeting in Baltimore.
Diageo on Tuesday appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) Debra Crew as CEO to replace retiring long-time boss Ivan Menezes, becoming one of only a handful of women to lead a company in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.
The world's biggest spirits company, which makes Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila, said Crew, 52, would take up her new role on July 1, bringing the total of female CEO of FTSE 100 members to 10.
An industry veteran who became COO last year, Crew had been president of Diageo North America, its largest market, and Global Supply from 2020. Her elevation comes as Diageo is trying to cement its dominance in the United States and establish several premium brands, in a post-COVID world in which people are going out again and making fewer cocktails at home.
The former U.S. military intelligence officer was previously CEO of tobacco company Reynolds American, where she had also served as COO. Prior to that Crew held roles at Pepsico, Kraft Foods, Nestle and Mars.
A decline in COVID-19 vaccinations and an opioid settlement cut into Walgreens second-quarter earnings, but the drugstore chain still delivered better-than-expected results.
Walgreens said Tuesday that it administered 2.4 million vaccinations in its recently completed fiscal second quarter. That’s down from 11.8 million delivered in last year’s quarter, while the omicron variant of the coronavirus was surging.
Walgreens also booked a $306-million pre-tax charge for opioid claims and some costs tied to cost cutting and an acquisition.
Quarterly net income tumbled 20% to $703 million.
Adjusted earnings were $1.16 per share, which is 6 cents better than expected, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet.
Sales climbed 3% to $34.86 billion, which was also better than expected.
IPhone maker Apple Inc on Tuesday launched its buy now, pay later service 'Apple Pay Later' in the U.S. that will allow consumers to pay for purchases over time.
The service will allow users to split purchases into four payments, spread over six weeks with no interest or fees.
Users can apply for loans between $50 and $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay.
The company will begin inviting select users to access a prerelease version of 'Apple Pay Later', and plans to offer it to all eligible users in the coming months.
U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled a new indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried , accusing the founder of now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange of conspiring to pay a $40 million bribe to Chinese government officials.
The new bribery conspiracy charge adds the pressure on the 31-year-old former billionaire, who now faces a 13-count indictment over the November collapse of FTX.
Prosecutors had previously accused Bankman-Fried of stealing billions of dollars in customer funds to plug losses at his Alameda Research hedge fund, and orchestrating an illegal campaign donation scheme to buy influence in Washington, D.C.
A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.
Consumer confidence inched up in March after two straight monthly declines, even as persistent inflation, bank collapses and anxiety over a possible recession weighed on Americans.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 104.2 in March from 103.4 in February.
The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — inched down to 151.1 from 153 last month.
The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions — rose in March to 73 from 70.4 in February. A reading under 80 often signals a recession in the coming year, the Conference Board said.
U.S. single-family home prices moderated further on an annual basis in January, which together with declining mortgage rates could pull buyers back into the housing market.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, increased 3.8% year-on-year in January, data showed on Tuesday, marking the ninth straight month of decelerating annual home price gains. That followed a 5.6% advance in December.
The housing market has been squeezed by the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to tame high inflation, with residential investment contracting for seven straight quarters, the longest such streak since the collapse of the housing bubble triggered by the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
But mortgage rates have resumed their downward trend, with the Fed last week indicating it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs after the collapse of two regional banks caused financial market stress.
Nestle will examine its banking relationships following the planned takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, the food group's Chief Executive Mark Schneider said on Tuesday.
The world's largest food group was a client of Credit Suisse, Schneider told broadcaster TeleZueri in an interview to be shown on Tuesday evening, and had been following the collapse of Switzerland's second-biggest bank.
Speaking about Nestle, Schneider said the company had made a good start to 2023, although further price rises by the company were likely, Schneider said, to offset inflation of raw material costs.
The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars raised prices by 8.2% last year, but that did not fully offset the impact of increased ingredient costs on margins.
Price increases had so far only had a "very limited" impact on consumer spending, Schneider said.
The major U.S. stock averages are wobbling on Tuesday as home sales continued to slip in January and higher mortgage rates dampened consumer demand for new houses.
Blue chip shares like Boeing and Caterpillar are keeping the Dow in positive territory early, while the Nasdaq and S&P fall.
In commodities, the price of oil is down, hovering near $72.70 a barrel as gold moves higher to around $1,962.70 per ounce.
McCormick & Co Inc beat first-quarter sales and profit expectations on Tuesday as the Cholula sauce maker benefited from multiple prices increases.
The Maryland-based food company had been raising prices of its products, including spices, blends, and seasonings to help offset costs pressure from pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions and higher labor charges.
Demand for the spice maker's products remained resilient during the quarter as consumers preferred cooking at home since it was significantly cheaper than dining out.
The company's sales rose about 3% to $1.57 billion in the quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.54 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
On an adjusted basis, McCormick earned 59 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 51 cents per share.
The company said it expects higher growth in its consumer segment from the current quarter as it laps the impact from the exit of the segment in Russia and COVID-19 shutdowns in China.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its ownership stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp to about 23.6% after buying nearly 3.7 million additional shares.
Berkshire disclosed the purchases, which cost about $216 million and occurred on March 23 and 27, in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday night.
Buffett's company began buying large quantities of Occidental stock just over one year ago, around when Russia invaded Ukraine, and has spent more than $1 billion on the stock this month.
It now owns about 211.7 million Occidental shares worth $12.6 billion based on the oil company's closing price of $59.65 on Monday.
Berkshire is Occidental's largest shareholder, and some analysts and investors have speculated that it might eventually buy the Houston-based company.
Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc is planning to lower bonus pays for some employees, and assess staff performance more frequently, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.
Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said.
The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.
The first of several Silicon Valley Bank hearings will begin Tuesday on Capitol Hill with regulators already disclosing how shocked they were about the failures that led to the bank's demise.
Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer are relinquishing their leadership roles to make way for a former Amazon executive as the ride-hailing service struggles to recover from the pandemic while long-time rival Uber has been regaining its momentum.
Under the new order announced Monday, Green will step down as Lyft's CEO effective April 17 and Zimmer will give up his role as the San Francisco company's president at the end of June.
David Risher, who helped build Amazon into an e-commerce powerhouse, will replace Green as CEO. Green will remain involved with Lyft as its non-executive chairman while Zimmer will be vice chairman after he leaves management.
Tesla is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a seatbelt issue.
Alibaba, the Amazon of China, announced it will spilt one day after billionaire founder Jack Ma was spotted in public for the first time in months.
PVH Corp., the owner of Calivn Klein and Tommy Hilfiger on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $138.7 million.
The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.18 per share, surpassing Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.
PVH posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $200.4 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.02 billion.
Billionaire Richard Branson's cash-strapped satellite launch company Virgin Orbit Holdings said on Thursday it is in talks with "interested parties" about an investment in the company.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Texas venture capital investor Matthew Brown was nearing a deal to invest $200 million in the space startup via a private share placement, citing a term sheet Reuters had seen.
"The company can confirm that it is in discussions with interested parties about a potential investment in the company," Virgin Orbit added. "Beyond this, we will not comment on market rumors.
"Without elaborating, Virgin Orbit also acknowledged comments made by Brown on a Thursday interview with CNBC TV. Brown confirmed on CNBC he wants to buy Virgin in a deal he hopes to close by the end of Friday.
