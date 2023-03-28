STOCK MARKET NEWS: Apple adds new service, FTX's Bankman-Fried' s new charges, homes prices latest

Johnnie Walker maker Diageo names Crew as new chief

Symbol Price Change %Change DEO $177.28 -1.38 -0.77

Diageo on Tuesday appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) Debra Crew as CEO to replace retiring long-time boss Ivan Menezes, becoming one of only a handful of women to lead a company in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

The world's biggest spirits company, which makes Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila, said Crew, 52, would take up her new role on July 1, bringing the total of female CEO of FTSE 100 members to 10.

An industry veteran who became COO last year, Crew had been president of Diageo North America, its largest market, and Global Supply from 2020. Her elevation comes as Diageo is trying to cement its dominance in the United States and establish several premium brands, in a post-COVID world in which people are going out again and making fewer cocktails at home.

The former U.S. military intelligence officer was previously CEO of tobacco company Reynolds American, where she had also served as COO. Prior to that Crew held roles at Pepsico, Kraft Foods, Nestle and Mars.