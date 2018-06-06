Sen. John Kennedy on push to protect pets on flights
WOOFF Act would prohibit airlines from putting pets in overhead bins.
WOOFF Act would prohibit airlines from putting pets in overhead bins.
Some airlines are canceling flights out of Arizona because of the heat. Here’s why airplanes can’t fly in high temperatures
President Trump made a push to privatize air traffic control and modernize America's infrastructure. Here are five fast facts about the FAA, the airlines and air traffic control in the United States