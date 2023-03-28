Lyft founders to step down, former Amazon exec named new CEO

Lyft announced Monday that its co-founders would transition from their leadership roles, with a former Amazon tech executive poised to pick up the reins at the popular ridesharing company.

CEO Logan Green and President John Zimmer will take non-executive roles as chair and vice chair of the Lyft board starting April 17 and June 30, respectively.

David Risher, who previously served as Amazon's first head of product and head of U.S. retail, will replace Green on April 17.

He joined the Lyft board of directors in July 2021 and the San Francisco-based company said in a release that he will have "full leadership responsibilities for the company’s operations."

Risher was also formerly a general manager at Microsoft and co-founded Worldreader, a nonprofit that has helped 21 million people read.

"When the search committee asked me to consider this role, at first I was gobsmacked, but the more I thought about it, the more I realized that the competitive spirit I learned at Microsoft, the customer obsession I learned at Amazon, and the do-more-with-less lessons I learned leading Worldreader are exactly what Lyft needs right now," Risher said in a statement.

The company said Risher's appointment comes after a thorough search conducted by the board with the assistance of a leading executive search firm, also announcing that current board chair Sean Aggarwal would transition to the role of lead independent director.

These changes come as the ride-hailing service struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lyft disclosed earlier in the year that it had suffered a $588 million loss for the final three months of last year, more than doubling from the same 2021 period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.