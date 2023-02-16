STOCK MARKET NEWS: PPI due, Cisco rises, Shopify falls
Producer prices are anticipated to jump 5.4%, down from December's spike. Nestle's full year profit misses forecasts. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
A slew of companies will report quarterly earnings in the morning.
Foodservice distributor US Foods, gas and electric utilities Constellation Energy and Southern Company, toymaker Hasbro, and hospitality giant Hyatt Hotels are among the key names reporting.
In the afternoon watch for numbers from chip equipment maker Applied Materials, online food delivery company DoorDash, and fantasy sports betting giant DraftKings among others.
McDonald’s is adding another plant-based menu item that may cause more traditional customers cry foul.
The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week in Germany.
The item is being co-developed with Beyond Meat, the California-based maker of plant-based meats.
The price of gasoline moved higher on Thursday.
The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline ticked higher to $3.422, according to AAA.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Wednesday was $3.418.
A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.514.
One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.437. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.05.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel remains below $5.00 per gallon at $4.534, but that still far from the $3.921 of a year ago.
Oil prices gained on Thursday as hopes of increased demand from China offset losses arising from a large build in U.S. crude inventory.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $79.00 a barrel.
Brent crude futures traded around $85.00 per barrel.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that oil demand will rise by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, up 100,000 bpd from last month's forecast.
China will account for almost half of 2023 oil demand growth after relaxing its COVID-19 curbs, the Paris-based agency said.
The U.S. dollar, which generally moves inversely with crude prices, surged on the back of bullish U.S. retail sales data and clung to most of those gains on Thursday.
U.S. crude oil stocks soared last week by 16.3 million barrels to 471.4 million barrels, the highest level since June 2021, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.
Reuters contributed to this post.
Bitcoin was trading around $24,000, after a two-day winning streak in which it gained more than 11%.
For the week, Bitcoin has gained more than 5%.
For the month, the cryptocurrency has gained more than 5% and 46% year-to-date.
Ethereum was trading around $1,600, after gaining more than 1% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading at 8 cents, after losing more than 9% in the past week.
