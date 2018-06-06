Designer looks without the designer prices
Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra on e-commerce site's unique business strategy.
The Amazon Inc. founder wants to develop robotic rovers, and maybe human habitats on the moon's surface.
Fox Rothschild partner Scott Vernick on how U.S. companies are affected by General Data Protection Regulations imposed by the EU.
Amazon’s Alexa Echo accidentally recorded and shared a private conversation
Civil rights groups should petition the government instead, according to Judge Andrew Napolitano.
The e-commerce giant says it bans customers and axes accounts for making too many returns – and in some cases not informing them.
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on calls for Amazon to stop selling facial recognition technology to law enforcement.
Former criminal defense attorney Emily Compagno discusses how civil rights organizations are calling on Amazon to stop selling facial recognition technology to the government.
Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes and former President Obama economic adviser Austan Goolsbee on President Trump’s trade negotiations with China and the report that the president called on the postmaster general to double rates on Amazon.
Don’t underestimate brick-and-mortar chains, a TD Ameritrade strategist says
The venture capitalist says bitcoin is the most secure currency right now and advises every day people to invest a little into the movement before it's too late.
FBN’s Kristina Partsinevelos on the price discrepancies for products on Walmart.com versus Amazon.
The world’s biggest retailer is winning the battle against e-commerce behemoth Amazon.
Walmart tops first-quarter expectations
Company says levy forces it to “question our growth” in city.
Amazon is moving closer to selecting the location of its second headquarters.
Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members while Target slashes the delivery fee for loyalty members. FBN’s Gerri Willis with more.
Walmart, long known for its "everyday low prices" mantra and as a place for basics, wants shoppers to think of it as a source for style and upscale fashion as it tries to reach more affluent customers.
City had planned for online retail giant to build at site of Texas Rangers ballpark.
Amazon’s growth means it will soon match Walmart when it comes to U.S. sales