Media & Advertising

Kid Rock hits the campaign trail for Senate candidate in Michigan
FBN's Cheryl Casone on Kid Rock and former Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill hitting the campaign trail for Michigan Senatorial candidate John James.
Comedian Bill Maher on Friday said he is in favor of the U.S. economy falling into a recession if it would lead to President Donald Trump’s removal from the White House.
FOX Business’ Trish Regan says comments made by liberal comedian Bill Maher rooting against the U.S. economy is going against the collective success of all citizens.
FBN's Charlie Gasparino on the upcoming decision on the Department of Justice lawsuit to block the AT&T takeover of Time Warner and its potential impact on media industry consolidation.
De Niro represents exactly what’s going on between Americans and Hollywood.
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on actor Robert De Niro's comments on President Trump at the Tony Awards.
The AT&T-Time Warner merger ruling will signal what to expect from the DOJ in the future.
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on the Department of Justice lawsuit to block AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner and the Comcast-Disney battle for 21st Century Fox' entertainment assets.
Coming between more massive blockbusters like the recent "Solo" and the upcoming "Incredibles 2" and "Jurassic World," the weekend was down about 20 percent from last year, according to comScore
LeBron James’ ultimate destination in free agency will be the NBA’s top storyline this offseason.
Pixar co-founder John Lasseter went on a leave of absence in November.
The tragic deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade has renewed the public’s attention to an alarming rate of suicides.
England's celebrities are excited about the monarchy's newest addition.
American TV celebrity and food writer Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.
FBN's Cheryl Casone, Maria Bartiromo and Dagen McDowell on the death of Anthony Bourdain and the rising suicide rate in America.
FBN's Dagen McDowell on a survey naming Maria Bartiromo one of the top journalists CEOs follow on Twitter.
FBN's Maria Bartiromo on the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.
"In the FOXlight" host Michael Tammero on "Ocean's 8," the remake of "A Star is Born" and Reese Witherspoon announcing the third installment of "Legally Blonde" is in the works.
A growing number of e-cigarette and vaporizer sellers have started offering college scholarships as a way to get their brands listed on university websites and to get students to write essays about the potential benefits of vaping.
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is set to deliver the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.