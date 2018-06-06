Commodities

US stocks stay mixed as G-7 summit begins; tech stocks slip
U.S. stocks are mostly lower Friday morning after small losses the day before and technology companies are down after they took their biggest drop in six weeks.
Asian shares were lower Friday, as investors awaited the Group of Seven leaders' meeting, continuing into the weekend, and for European Central Bank and Federal Reserve meetings next week.
Asian stock markets rose Thursday following a rally on Wall Street as remarks by a European Central Bank board member eased worries about the new Italian government's spending plans.
U.S. stocks are mostly rising Wednesday morning as banks rise in tandem with interest rates.
Venezuela has the world's biggest oil reserves and is a key supplier to American fuel markets but its output has been hampered by inadequate investment, mismanagement and a confrontation with the United States that has led to sanctions.
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Wednesday ahead of a meeting of major industrialized economies overshadowed by tension over U.S. steel tariffs.
___ Trustees report warns Medicare finances worsening WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare's financial problems have gotten worse, and Social Security's can't be ignored forever.
U.S. stocks are mostly higher early Tuesday after posting solid gains over the last two days.
The U.S. government has asked Saudi Arabia and some other OPEC producers to increase oil production by about 1 million barrels per day (bpd), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
U.S. stocks are rising Monday morning as technology companies and banks gain ground.
U.S. drillers added two oil rigs in the week to June 1, bringing the total to 861, the most since March 2015.
Asian and European shares rose Monday after last week's upbeat U.S. jobs report, despite the impasse between Beijing and Washington over trade.
The S&P 500 was on pace to erase its losses from earlier in the week, and interest rates climbed after a report on Friday showed that the strengthening U.S. job market remains on course.
Asian shares gave up modest early gains to drift lower on Friday after U.S. stocks skidded amid mounting trade tensions.
President Donald Trump's administration is planning to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports after failing to win concessions from the European Union, a move that could provoke retaliatory tariffs and inflame trans-Atlantic trade tensions.
U.S. stocks are mostly lower Thursday morning following big swings over the last two days.
___ Trump tariffs on US allies draw retaliation threats WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration's announcement that it will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe, Mexico and Canada has drawn swift vows of retaliation from key allies, inflamed trade tensions and sent stock markets sinking.
