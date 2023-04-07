LIVE BUSINESS UPDATES: Stock market closed Good Friday, jobs data, Tesla cuts prices again

Used US electric vehicle sales jump as prices fall -group

Used electric vehicle sales in the United States rose 32% in the first three months of 2023 as prices fell, data provider Cox Automotive said on Friday.

The group said the average retail listing prices for used EVs was around $43,400, down 4% from the same quarter last year and significantly below the average new EV price of about $59,000.

The group said used EV prices were probably cut due to aggressive price reductions by Tesla for new vehicles.

On Thursday, Tesla cut prices in the United States between 2% and nearly 6%, the fifth such cut this year.