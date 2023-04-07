LIVE BUSINESS UPDATES: Stock market closed Good Friday, jobs data, Tesla cuts prices again
Stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday, the March jobs report signaled hiring yet at a slower pace, Tesla cuts prices again, the Masters tournament to deliver winning golfer payday worth millions. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
U.S. employers continued adding jobs last month albeit at a slower pace. Here's what it may mean for the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|TSLA
|$185.06
|-0.46
|-0.25
Used electric vehicle sales in the United States rose 32% in the first three months of 2023 as prices fell, data provider Cox Automotive said on Friday.
The group said the average retail listing prices for used EVs was around $43,400, down 4% from the same quarter last year and significantly below the average new EV price of about $59,000.
The group said used EV prices were probably cut due to aggressive price reductions by Tesla for new vehicles.
On Thursday, Tesla cut prices in the United States between 2% and nearly 6%, the fifth such cut this year.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|PARA
|$21.66
|0.66
|3.14
Paramount Global is exploring the sale of a majority stake in Noggin, its online learning service for children, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.
The company is looking at an opportunity to develop Noggin, which is known for content like "PAW Patrol" and "Peppa Pig", into an interactive learning platform, and is seeking an investor for the job, the report said.
Paramount wants to retain a stake in Noggin, the report added. Paramount Global declined to comment.
A guide to financial markets and trading on Good Friday.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|TSLA
|$185.06
|-0.46
|-0.25
Tesla is recalling just over 400 Model 3 vehicles in the United States because front suspension lateral link fasteners may loosen.
Tesla will tighten or replace the lateral link fasteners to address the issue that could allow the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame.
Tesla said it has 25 warranty claims and 2 field reports since January 2019 which are related or could relate to the recall but no reports of crashes or injuries.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|MSFT
|$291.60
|7.26
|2.55
The United States and Microsoft Corp reached a settlement on Thursday over the tech firm's apparent violations of sanctions and export controls, which it disclosed voluntarily, the government and the company said.
Microsoft has agreed to remit about $3 million to settle its potential civil liability for more than 1,300 apparent sanctions violations in relation to restrictions on Cuba, Iran, Syria and Russia involving the export of services or software from the U.S. to sanctioned jurisdictions, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
A majority of the violations, which took place between 2012 and 2019, involved blocked Russian entities or persons located in the Crimea region of Ukraine, and occurred as a result of Microsoft's failure to identify and prevent the use of its products by prohibited parties, the Treasury Department said.
South Korea on Friday said it will provide 7 trillion won ($5.32 billion) in financial support for its battery makers seeking to invest in infrastructure in North America over the next five years to help firms cope with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
Government support will include lowering lending rates and insurance premiums by as much as 20% as well as providing more loans and tax credits for Korean firms' battery and material production facilities in the region, the industry ministry said.
"Both the government and businessmen should cooperate to find solutions together to effectively cope with situations changing rapidly after the Inflation Reduction Act," Trade Minister Lee Chang-yang said while presiding over a meeting with major battery cell makers and materials firms.
South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES), Samsung SDI Co Ltd and SK On comprise three of the world's five biggest EV battery cell makers, commanding more than a quarter of the global market and supplying the likes of Tesla Inc, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|GM
|$34.59
|-0.50
|-1.42
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit has recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco.
Cruise says in government documents posted Friday that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23. The “articulated” two-section bus slowed as it was leaving the stop and was hit by the self-driving vehicle.
Cruise characterized the crash as a fender-bender and said no one was hurt. The company says in documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it did the software update on March 25.
The golfer who dons the green blazer at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National will also take home millions in prize winnings as the prestigious golf tournament wraps up on Sunday.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it would make a "meaningful" cut to chip production, following the lead of smaller rivals, as it grapples with a sharp global downturn in semiconductor demand that has sent prices plummeting.
The unusual output cut by the world's biggest memory chipmaker - with no previous announcement recalled by Samsung officials and analysts - came after it flagged a worse-than-expected 96% plunge in first-quarter profit.
Investors brushed off the profit miss, betting the move by the industry leader would support chip prices that had fallen by about 70% over the last nine months.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|TM
|$138.87
|-1.55
|-1.10
Toyota Motor Corp will introduce 10 new battery-powered models and target sales of 1.5 million EVs a year by 2026, aiming for steep growth in a market where it has long been lapped by rivals.
The world's largest automaker by sales will also set up a new, specialised unit to focus on next-generation battery EVs, senior executives said at a briefing on Friday as they outlined plans under its new leadership team.
Toyota, including its Lexus luxury brand, now has just three battery models on the market and last year sold fewer than 25,000 of those worldwide
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is cutting prices on select models again, shaving a few thousand dollars off select vehicles. Shares of Tesla have advanced 50% this year, blowing past the S&P 500's 7% advance.
Virgin Atlantic's Chief Operating Officer has high hopes for summer travel season which is seeing a big uptick for premium travel despite inflation.
Live Coverage begins here