General Motors looking to weave artificial intelligence into the driving experience

General Motors is looking to enhance the driving experience by integrating artificial intelligence into the auto industry. According to reports, the Detroit, Michigan-based automaker plans to introduce ChatGPT, a popular artificial intelligence bot developed by OpenAI, and add an A.I. vehicle assistant for drivers.

CEO Mary Barra detailed the new initiatives for General Motors on "The Claman Countdown" Tuesday.

"Having an assistant and really being able to use voice that is clear enough that you can ask questions and get answers, I think that's what the artificial intelligence will enable us to do," Barra told host Liz Claman.

Reuters previously reported that the integration was part of the automotive manufacturer’s collaboration with Microsoft Corp., which announced earlier this year that it plans to invest $10 billion into OpenAI.

The CEO noted, however, that the A.I. integration is "just one of many things that we can put on the vehicle."

"The vehicle really is a software platform," Barra explained. "Starting in 2019, General Motors started rolling out vehicles where you could do over-the-air updates for almost every module in the vehicle. Last year, and with the [Cadillac] LYRIQ that we're launching now, we have Ultifi platform…So it's all coming together. But I think even more important than that is as we continue to innovate, we'll be able to make your car better or your vehicle better as you own it because of what we're able to do with implementing technologies due to over-the-year updates and the Ultifi platform."

GM Vice President Scott Miller told Reuters that ChatGPT was going to be in "everything."

"This shift is not about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies," a GM spokesperson told Reuters.

For example, the chatbot could be used for programming garage door codes or accessing many of the features typically found in a user’s manual.

ChatGPT could also possibly be linked and integrated with a user’s calendar, the VP told Reuters.

General Motors is also investing in technological advances beyond A.I. such as the autonomous Cruise. Barra shared that the "purpose-built ride-share vehicle" has "campfire style seating because when you don't need to drive, you can actually look at each other."

While the vehicle has raised speculation from some investors, Barra said GM is "in it to win it" with this technology.

"We are in it to win it, because when you look at what we're doing in Cruise, we're making an investment in the future of how people and goods would move," she said.

The Cruise technology is currently available in San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Ariz., and Austin, Texas. The fleet in San Francisco has over 200 self-driving vehicles within the city in a ride-hailing service. Due to some incidents, however, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a formal probe into the operating system used by the Cruise autonomous service in San Francisco.

In spite of the probe, Barra affirmed "this technology is here. This vehicle is going to be on the road, and you're just going to see ride-share and autonomous vehicles just continue to grow."

FOX Business' Greg Wehner and Gary Gastelu contributed to this report.