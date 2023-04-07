Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla cuts prices in the US again to spur demand

The Tesla Model S sedan and the Model X have had their starting price cut by $5,000 from last month's price

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Tesla has once again cut prices in an effort to boost demand for its electric vehicles, according to Bloomberg.

The Model S sedan now starts at $84,990, a $5,000 cut from last month's price. 

The Model X starts at $94,990, also a $5,000 drop.

The automaker delivered 422,875 vehicles globally in the first quarter.

TESLA SHARES SLIDE AFTER DELIVERIES DISAPPOINT

Elon Musk and the Model X

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors and the Model X car. ((AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) / AP Newsroom)

The S and X models made up just 10,695 of those deliveries.

Other Teslas, such as the Model 3 sedans and Model Y sports utility vehicles saw their prices trimmed by $1,000 and $2,000, respectively, bringing those starting prices to $41,990 and $49,900, according to its website. 

Tesla did a round of price cuts in the U.S. in January, reducing prices by 20% as a way to likely allow some buyers to qualify for a $7,500 U.S. government tax credit. 

A customer browses Tesla automobiles

A Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom. (REUTERS/Yilei Sun / Reuters Photos)

TESLA SLASHES MODEL S AND X PRICES AGAIN BY UP TO $10,000

That reduction on the Model Y crossover brought the vehicle below a $55,000 cap, making it eligible for the tax incentive.

A 14% cut brought the price of a high-performance version of its Model 3 sedan to $53,990, also putting it under the cap.

Tesla Model 3

A Tesla Model 3 is seen in a showroom in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Photos)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 185.06 -0.46 -0.25%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested at that time the higher interest-rate environment was hurting demand.

Tesla will report earnings on April 19. 