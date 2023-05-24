Stock Market News: Target crisis, Meta layoffs, Kohl’s shares spike, debt talks ongoing
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis presidential bid announcement, Target Pride controversy, Kohl’s surprise lifts stock, Meta and Disney layoffs ongoing. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co on Wednesday posted a surprise quarterly profit and lifted its full-year sales forecast, as the clothing retailer banks on its efforts to fill shelves with in-demand goods, sending its shares up as much as 25%.
The apparel retailer has worked to increase its stock across all its labels and lure affluent Americans to purchase for a variety of items including dresses, cargos and formal pants as people return to social gatherings and office work.
Consumers have been diversifying somewhat out of denims, said CEO Fran Horowitz, adding "this non-denim bottom trend that we're seeing is really terrific.
"The company's eponymous Abercrombie label posted a 14% increase in sales in the quarter, while the Hollister brand, dropped 7%.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing whether Abbott Laboratories and other companies that make baby formula colluded in bidding on state contracts, according to a document posted on the agency's website.
The FTC is looking into whether the companies "engaged in collusion or coordination with any other market participant regarding the bidding," according to the document.
The Wall Street Journal was first to report on the matter.
According to the document, in 2022 the FTC began looking into potential collusion or coordination in bids to provide formula for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program that provides free formula to low-income families.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be interviewed Wednesday evening at 6pm by Elon Musk on Twitter spaces. He is expected to officially announce his 2024 presidential run, as first reported by Fox News.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivered yet another warning urging lawmakers to come to an agreement to avoid a government default.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. started its third round of layoffs Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The fresh round of cuts is part of Meta's previously announced plan in March to cut 10,000 roles this spring.
Some employees, including one in a marketing role at Instagram, who were laid off on Wednesday posted about their situations on LinkedIn. Meta is the parent company of Instagram.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a March Facebook post that the company would issue three rounds of layoffs over the coming months and close 5,000 open roles as it worked to restructure and become more efficient amid the uncertain economic climate.
An Accenture Plc unit said on Wednesday it had secured an up to $2.6 billion deal with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for modernizing the government tax agency's systems.
Accenture Federal Services said it had been awarded the contract for seven years, adding that it will have to compete for future orders to support the IRS with creating new ways for taxpayers and professionals to interact with the agency.
Earlier this month, the IRS said it would launch a free, government-provided direct tax filing option next year, which could result in the launch of a full-scale IRS filing system on par with private tax prepapers such as TurboTax-parent Intuit Inc.
Intuit on Tuesday forecast current-quarter profit below estimates as it prepares to tackle competition by investing in its products.
Kohl's Corp on Wednesday reported a surprise profit as the department store operator's efforts to reduce excess inventory and slash costs under a newly appointed CEO started paying off, sending its shares up 18%.
The company also maintained its full-year targets even as it posted a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable store sales. Kohl's is attempting a turnaround under CEO Tom Kingsbury who took the helm in February.
Its efforts to reduce reliance on margin-sapping discounts to cut inventory and focus on in-demand categories including work wear are already showing results.
Last year, Kohl's shares had lost half their value as the company faced shareholder unrest due to disappointing sales and failed negotiations for a sale of its business.
Target shareholders are feeling the backlash underway at the retailer as controversy swirls over its Pride merchandising plans, first reported by Fox News Digital.
Shares slipped further Wednesday and have dropped over 6% this month, with half of that drop taking place this week alone. Over the same time frame the S&P 500 is down fractionally.
Target is experiencing a similar trend that Anheuser-Busch experienced following the Bud Light backlash after the brand sent transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney a personalized pack of beer with the influencer's likeness.
The Bud Light parent lost billions in market value as nationwide boycotts of the beer began and sales tanked.
Citigroup Inc will pursue an initial public offering of its Banamex unit comprising consumer, small business and middle-market banking operations in Mexico, the bank said on Wednesday.
Citi had announced plans to offload the unit more than a year ago as part of a strategic overhaul by CEO Jane Fraser to exit 14 consumer banking markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Mexico. It now expects the IPO to be completed in 2025.
"After careful consideration, we concluded the optimal path to maximizing the value of Banamex for our shareholders and advancing our goal to simplify our firm is to pivot from our dual path approach to focus solely on an IPO of the business," Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said in a statement.
Recent complications on the sale process weighed on the decision, including the Mexican government's demands and other factors, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
