Stock Market News: Target crisis, Meta layoffs, Kohl’s shares spike, debt talks ongoing

Abercrombie & Fitch shares surge on surprise profit, sales forecast raise

Abercrombie & Fitch Co on Wednesday posted a surprise quarterly profit and lifted its full-year sales forecast, as the clothing retailer banks on its efforts to fill shelves with in-demand goods, sending its shares up as much as 25%.

The apparel retailer has worked to increase its stock across all its labels and lure affluent Americans to purchase for a variety of items including dresses, cargos and formal pants as people return to social gatherings and office work.

Consumers have been diversifying somewhat out of denims, said CEO Fran Horowitz, adding "this non-denim bottom trend that we're seeing is really terrific.

"The company's eponymous Abercrombie label posted a 14% increase in sales in the quarter, while the Hollister brand, dropped 7%.