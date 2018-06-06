Industrials

Airport in Germany reopens after heat damaged runway
The airport at Hannover in northern Germany has reopened after damage caused to the runway by persistent heat forced operators to shut it for repairs.
Samsung Electronics and a group representing ailing Samsung computer chip and display factory workers say they have agreed to end a years-long standoff over compensation for deaths and grave illnesses among Samsung workers.
U.S. stocks edged lower in early trading Monday as losses in technology companies and retailers outweighed gains elsewhere.
President Donald Trump is surveying an array of "Made in America" products at the White House as he prepares for trade talks with European officials this week.
Construction 1st Class CEO April Malloy describes her journey from being homeless to the CEO of a construction company and how she would like the Trump administration to help train women to be successful.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.
The boards of Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH Industrial have been called to meet in Italy in light of CEO Sergio Marchionne's surgery.
North Dakota is demanding $38 million from the federal government to reimburse the state for costs associated with policing large-scale and prolonged protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
US stocks are drifting between small gains and losses as traders shrug off the latest trade threats from President Donald Trump and focus on company earnings reports, which contained some better-than-expected results from big names including Microsoft.
With profits sagging in recent years, GE has pursued an aggressive restructuring plan under CEO John Flannery.
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): 9:35 a.m.
The EPA recently relaxed rules for the disposal of spent coal, and more changes could be ahead.
General Electric Co. (GE) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $800 million.
GE reaffirmed its outlook for 2018, saying it continues to expect full-year earnings $1 per share to $1.07 per share.
The struggling industrial giant is expected to book a weaker second-quarter profit.
A California bottled water company has been charged with illegally disposing of arsenic-tainted wastewater.
Dwana Grace and Eva Arriaga, two pipefitters working in the trade industry, discussed how they ended up in the industry and different opportunities for women where they work.