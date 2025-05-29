Ford, Toyota, Igloo coolers, cucumbers highlight May 2025 recalls

Product, auto and food recalls are issued from time to time to alert consumers about possible safety issues.

Throughout this month, consumers were told of various products put under recall, including certain ready-to-eat foods and cucumbers that could possibly be contaminated with bacteria. Various auto companies such as Ford, Toyota and Volvo also initiated recalls to remedy issues with certain models of their vehicles.

May 2025 food recalls

May 2025 automotive recalls

May 2025 product recalls

Ready-to-eat foods

Concerns about possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination spurred Fresh & Ready Foods to recall a slew of ready-to-eat sandwiches and snacks on May 10.

The impacted products, which did not require additional cooking, had "Use By" dates from April 22 to May 19 and included the brands Fresh & Ready Foods, City Point Market Fresh Food to Go and Fresh Take Crave Away.

"While no illnesses have been reported related to the specific products distributed between 04/18/2025 and 04/28/2025 as listed below, this action is being taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the continued safety of our consumers," Fresh & Ready Foods said in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall notice.

RECALL ISSUED FOR READY-TO-EAT FOODS OVER LISTERIA CONCERNS; 10 HOSPITALIZED IN CALIFORNIA, NEVADA

At the time of the recall announcement, consumers were told to not eat the products and instead throw them away.

It came after the FDA investigated a listeria outbreak last year and reopened the investigation in April after listeria was detected in "environmental samples" from Fresh & Ready Foods "during a routine surveillance inspection" that matched the strain in the 2024 outbreak, according to the FDA.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales were recalled as the FDA investigated a salmonella outbreak linked to the vegetables.

A trio of Bedner’s Farm Fresh Locations in South Florida sold some of the potentially contaminated cucumbers between April 29 and May 14, according to the FDA.

Others were sent to retailers, distribution centers, wholesalers and food service distributors.

Multiple companies that "further processed the cucumbers by using them as ingredients in new products or by repackaging them" have since issued recalls of their own, per the FDA.

The FDA recommended that consumers throw away cucumbers if they’re unsure whether they could have originated from Bedner Growers and ask about the source of cucumbers when eating out. If they bought Bedner Growers cucumbers, they should also thoroughly clean anything that came in contact with them.

Polestar

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a recall of over 27,800 Polestar 2 electric vehicles from the model years 2021-2025 was underway in early May.

The electric vehicle maker said in its recall report the vehicles may have "visualization issues" with their rearview camera display while in reverse and show a "Camera is temporarily unavailable" notice.

Polestar said it was putting out software updates to fix the issue that was causing that to happen in the recalled vehicles.

Notification of owners is slated to occur by mail on June 19.

Zoox

Zoox on May 6 announced a recall of automated driving systems (ADS) equipped with software versions released prior to April 17 that had previously been in 270 vehicles. The Amazon-owned robotaxi maker deployed a software update to the robotaxis in April.

The version of the ADS previously installed in the affected Zoox vehicles had the potential to cause them to "make an inaccurate prediction when another vehicle slowly approaches perpendicularly and stops" in certain situations, hindering its ability to "avoid a crash," according to the NHTSA recall report.

Zoox said it wanted to "demonstrate our commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and rider safety in the communities we serve" with the recall.

The recall had been preceded by an April 8 collision in Las Vegas involving an unoccupied Zoox robotaxi and a passenger car that caused no injuries.

Volvo

A problem that could cause the backup camera image to not show in 413,000 Volvo vehicles while in reverse prompted the Swedish automaker to issue a recall.

The vehicles potentially affected by the issue included certain model years 2021 to 2025 XC40, 2022 V90, 2022 to 2025 S90, V90CC, C40, XC60, and 2023 to 2025 S60, V60, V60CC and XC90 vehicles.

Volvo said an update, performed either by a dealer or over the air, would resolve the backup camera issue.

VOLVO RECALLS MORE THAN 450,000 VEHICLES OVER BACKUP CAMERA ISSUE

Owners can expect to get a letter in the mail about the recall by June 24.

Waymo

Waymo rolled out updated software for the ADS in roughly 1,200 of its driverless vehicles late last year to address an issue with detecting and responding to chains, gates and other similar roadway barriers.

It issued a recall for the ADS, which had already been updated, this month to "fulfill relevant regulatory reporting obligations," the NHTSA recall report said.

"Waymo provides more than 250,000 paid trips every week in some of the most challenging driving environments in the U.S. We hold ourselves to a high safety standard, and our record of reducing injuries over tens of millions of fully autonomous miles driven shows our technology is making roads safer," a Waymo spokesperson told FOX Business.

Ford

Ford issued a recall for 273,800 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs because their front brake lines "may contact the engine air cleaner pipe and become damaged, possibly resulting in a brake fluid leak and reduced brake function," according to the NHTSA.

Only 1% of the recalled vehicles are estimated to be affected by the issue.

Staff at Ford and Lincoln dealerships will put a new brake line "and/or" air cleaner outlet pipe in the recalled vehicles if they do not "meet inspection criteria" at no charge to remedy the issue, per the recall report.

Toyota

In mid-May, Toyota recalled over 443,000 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks from the model years 2022-2025 over a fault in their reverse lights that could make them malfunction.

"Due to moisture intrusion over time, both reverse lamps on the subject vehicles can stop working," the automaker said. "If this occurs, the driver’s view to the rear can be limited when backing up during low ambient light conditions, and there may be no indication to others that the vehicle is operating in reverse. This can increase the risk of a crash."

The NHTSA recall report listed the notification date for owners as June 30 to July 14.

Affected owners will need to take their vehicle to a dealership, where dealers will install "improved" reverse lamp assemblies and fix assembly wiring harnesses if they have experienced corrosion due to the issue, according to Toyota. Both services will be free.

Igloo coolers

Igloo on May 8 expanded a prior February recall on 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers by roughly 130,000, bringing the total recalled to nearly 1.2 million.

IGLOO EXPANDS COOLER RECALL TO 1.2M, 26 FINGERTIP AMPUTATIONS REPORTED

The recalled coolers, sold in "multiple body and lid color combinations," have a "tow handle" that can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice.

Igloo said owners of the recalled coolers should "immediately" stop using them and "contact Igloo for a free replacement handle."

Alexandra Koch, Sophia Compton and Landon Mion contributed to this report.