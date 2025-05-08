Volvo recalls more than 450,000 vehicles over backup camera issue

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars is recalling more than 450,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada due to a backup camera issue that raises the risk of a crash.

The rearview camera image may not show up when the affected cars are placed in reverse, increasing the possibility of an accident, a Volvo Cars spokesperson told FOX Business.

Volvo is recalling 413,151 vehicles in the U.S. and 40,673 in Canada. These include certain model year 2021 to 2025 XC40, 2022 V90, 2022 to 2025 S90, V90CC, C40, XC60, and 2023 to 2025 S60, V60, V60CC and XC90 vehicles, the spokesperson said.

To fix the issue, the automaker will perform a software upgrade on the vehicles. The software can be updated, free of charge, by a Volvo dealer or through an over-the-air update — a remote update service in which software can be downloaded directly to your car, according to the Volvo website.

Volvo has not received any reports of incidents occurring while driving or crashes related to the backup camera issue, according to a May 1 recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"We encourage customers to contact their authorized Volvo Retailer and have this recall repair completed as soon as possible," Volvo Cars said in the notice.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to Volvo owners on June 24. Impacted Volvo owners can also contact Volvo Car customer service or reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline.

The recall comes a week after electric vehicle maker Polestar recalled more than 27,000 Polestar 2 vehicles in the U.S. because of a similar issue.