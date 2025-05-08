Expand / Collapse search
Volvo recalls more than 450,000 vehicles over backup camera issue

Recall includes a range of vehicles from model years 2021 to 2025

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars is recalling more than 450,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada due to a backup camera issue that raises the risk of a crash.

The rearview camera image may not show up when the affected cars are placed in reverse, increasing the possibility of an accident, a Volvo Cars spokesperson told FOX Business.

Volvo is recalling 413,151 vehicles in the U.S. and 40,673 in Canada. These include certain model year 2021 to 2025 XC40, 2022 V90, 2022 to 2025 S90, V90CC, C40, XC60, and 2023 to 2025 S60, V60, V60CC and XC90 vehicles, the spokesperson said.

A 2022 Volvo XC60.

A 2022 Volvo XC60. (Volvo Car USA / Fox News)

USED CAR PRICES JUMP TO HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE 2023 AS AUTO TARIFFS SQUEEZE CONSUMERS

To fix the issue, the automaker will perform a software upgrade on the vehicles. The software can be updated, free of charge, by a Volvo dealer or through an over-the-air update — a remote update service in which software can be downloaded directly to your car, according to the Volvo website.

A Volvo steering wheel

To fix the issue, the multinational automaker will perform a software upgrade on the vehicles. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Volvo has not received any reports of incidents occurring while driving or crashes related to the backup camera issue, according to a May 1 recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

EV MAKER RECALLS OVER 27K VEHICLES OVER RISK OF REARVIEW CAMERA DISPLAY MALFUNCTIONING

"We encourage customers to contact their authorized Volvo Retailer and have this recall repair completed as soon as possible," Volvo Cars said in the notice.

A Volvo logo on a car

Volvo has not received any reports of incidents occurring while driving or crashes related to the backup camera issue, according to a May 1 recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.  (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to Volvo owners on June 24. Impacted Volvo owners can also contact Volvo Car customer service or reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline.

The recall comes a week after electric vehicle maker Polestar recalled more than 27,000 Polestar 2 vehicles in the U.S. because of a similar issue.