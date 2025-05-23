Toyota recalls over 443,000 trucks for potential reverse light failure

Toyota is recalling more than 443,000 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks over a fault in their reverse lights that could make them stop working.

The automaker said in a report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the multi-layer vent patch in the reverse light assemblies of the recalled 2022-2025 model year Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks "may separate over time due to thermal cycling, compromising the adhesive and allowing moisture to enter." The moisture could lead to corrosion of the internal circuit board, connector or wire harness and cause a lamp to not illuminate.

Failure of the reverse lights in the trucks because of the issue could limit the driver’s rear visibility during "low ambient light conditions" and leave others on the road without a clear signal that the trucks are backing up, the recall report said.

The automaker said the recall "only affects the 2022-2025MY Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles equipped with reverse lamp assemblies of a specific design using a specific adhesive for the vent patch."

Toyota said in a press release that it will inform affected Tundra and Tundra Hybrid owners of the issue and how the automaker is fixing it by mid-July. The recall report listed the notification date for owners of the potentially affected trucks as June 30 to July 14.

"Dealers will replace both reverse lamp assemblies with improved ones, free of charge," the automaker said. "In addition, assembly wiring harnesses will be repaired for any subject vehicles identified to have corrosion that has extended into the wire harness connector, free of charge."

Vehicle owners who have already paid to fix the reverse lights on the recalled vehicles should "seek reimbursement pursuant to Toyota’s General Reimbursement Plan," the recall report said.