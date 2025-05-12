Recall issued for ready-to-eat foods over listeria concerns; 10 hospitalized in California, Nevada

Several ready-to-eat foods have been recalled after a listeria outbreak linked to the products left at least 10 people hospitalized in California and Nevada, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Fresh & Ready Foods voluntarily recalled several ready-to-eat foods, including sandwiches, pasta and snack products, over the listeria outbreak, the FDA said on Saturday.

The impacted products, which do not require additional cooking, have "Use By" dates from April 22 to May 19 and include the brands Fresh & Ready Foods, City Point Market Fresh Food to Go and Fresh Take Crave Away.

"While no illnesses have been reported related to the specific products distributed between 04/18/2025 and 04/28/2025 as listed below, this action is being taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the continued safety of our consumers," Fresh & Ready Foods said in a news release.

The recalled products were sold between April 18 and April 28.

The foods were distributed in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington at various locations, including retailers and food service spots such as hospitals, hotels, convenience stores, airports and airlines.

As of Friday, eight people in California and two people in Nevada have been hospitalized due to the outbreak. People came down with infections between December 2023 and September 2024, according to data from the CDC.

More than 75 products were affected, and the FDA urges consumers not to eat the foods. Anyone who purchased the recalled items is advised to clean and sanitize anything that has come into contact with the food.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control began investigating the cluster of listeria cases last year but could not identify a source, the FDA said.

The FDA reopened the investigation last month after listeria was found in samples from Fresh & Ready Foods during a routine surveillance inspection, and an analysis of the listeria strain matched the strain causing the outbreak.