Ford recalls more than 273,000 SUVs over braking issue

Ford is recalling 273,800 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in response to a potential issue that could make their brakes defective.

The recalled Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles are from model years 2022-2024, according to a recall report the automaker submitted to the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA).

In the recalled SUVs, the front brake lines "may be in contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipe," something that could cause the lines to sustain damage and leak, it said.

"A brake line leak may cause longer-than-expected brake pedal travel and result in a reduction in the rate of deceleration," Ford said in the report. "If there is a rapid loss of brake fluid or the brake fluid is completely depleted, this can extend the distance required to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash."

The front brake line potentially getting bent during installation may have been the source of the issue, according to the NHTSA recall report.

Ford built the recalled SUVs between April 15, 2021, and Nov. 20, 2024.

Only 1% of the recalled vehicles are estimated to be affected by the issue, according to the report. It hasn’t caused any known crashes or injuries.

Owners of the recalled Navigators and Expeditions will need to bring their SUVs to a Ford or Lincoln dealer for an inspection.

At the dealership, the front brake line "will be inspected, and if it does not meet inspection criteria, a new brake line and/or air cleaner outlet pipe will be installed with proper clearances" at no charge, Ford said in the recall report.

The Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator have long been part of the Michigan-based automaker’s lineup, both debuting in the late '90s.

More than 78,000 Ford Expeditions were sold in the U.S. last year, according to the company. More than 15,000 Lincoln Navigators were sold.