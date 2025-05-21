Cucumbers recalled as more than 2 dozen people sickened in salmonella outbreak

Cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales are being recalled as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigates a salmonella outbreak linked to the product.

Some of the cucumbers potentially contaminated with salmonella were sold at three Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market locations in South Florida between April 29 and May 14, the FDA said Wednesday .

Others from the Florida-based grower were sent to retailers, distribution centers, wholesalers and food service distributors.

There have been 26 instances of people becoming sick across 15 states in the salmonella outbreak that the FDA is investigating in connection to the cucumbers.

States that have seen cases include Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, according to the FDA.

Of the known cases of salmonella illnesses potentially linked to the cucumbers, nine have required hospitalization, the agency said.

The FDA said it is "working to determine where potentially contaminated product was distributed," noting it was "aware" of some "available at both restaurant and retail locations."

Potentially contaminated cucumbers sold to distributors, restaurants and retailers sported "supers," "selects" or "plains" labeling, according to the agency. The FDA urged such entities to let their customers know of the "potential health concern."

They should also thoroughly clean any bins, displays or areas that the potentially contaminated cucumbers touched and dispose of any products that were kept in the same bin as them, the FDA said.

The agency instructed consumers to toss out cucumbers if they are unsure of whether they came from Bedner Growers and to inquire about the source of cucumbers at restaurants while dining out.

They should also give places that came into contact with potentially contaminated cucumbers a rigorous cleaning if they bought them, it said.

People who get sick with a salmonella infection typically exhibit symptoms like diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, according to the FDA. They often appear 12 to 72 hours after consuming food contaminated with salmonella.

"Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of a Salmonella infection after eating potentially contaminated cucumbers," the FDA advised consumers.