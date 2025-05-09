Igloo expands cooler recall to 1.2M, 26 fingertip amputations reported

Igloo recently expanded a cooler recall to 1.2 million, noting dozens of people reported injuries while using the product.

Since the recall was announced in February, Igloo has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, including 26 resulting in fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations, according to a news release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

VOLVO RECALLS MORE THAN 450,000 VEHICLES OVER BACKUP CAMERA ISSUE

The recalled product, Igloo's 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling cooler, has a "tow handle" that can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.

About 130,000 additional coolers were recalled on Thursday, along with about 20,000 coolers in Canada and 5,900 in Mexico, according to the release.

THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF GROUND COFFEE RECALLED DUE TO MISLABELING ERROR: FDA

The coolers were manufactured in the U.S. by Igloo Products Corp., of Katy, Texas, prior to January 2024.

Customers can find the date of manufacture is imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle, according to the company.

PARENTS URGED TO KEEP FISHER-PRICE AVOCADO TOAST TOYS 'AWAY FROM CHILDREN' DUE TO RECALL

The recalled coolers have a "tow handle," and "IGLOO" is printed on the side. They were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations.

Recalled model numbers, located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler, include 34692, 34785 and 34790.

They have been sold at various retailers, including Costco, Target, Academy Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods and other stores nationwide.

CELERY SOLD AT WALMART IN NEARLY 30 STATES RECALLED OVER POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

The recalled coolers were also available for purchase online at Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com and other websites from January 2019 through January 2025 for between $80 and $140.

Igloo will replace the affected product.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more information, visit www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com or http://www.igloocoolers.com and click on "Recall Information" at the top of the page.