EV maker recalls over 27K vehicles over risk of rearview camera display malfunctioning

Polestar is recalling more than 27,800 of its Polestar 2 electric vehicles in the U.S. over the risk that their rearview camera display might not show an image while backing up.

The electric vehicle maker said in a report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the recalled 2021-2025 Polestar 2 vehicles may have "visualization issues" with their rearview camera display while in reverse and show a "Camera is temporarily unavailable" notice.

A malfunctioning rearview camera display image can heighten the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA.

The EV maker produced the Polestar 2s that could potentially experience the rearview camera display issue between July 2020 and late November of last year.

A "synchronization error between the Parking Assist Camera (PAC) and the Infotainment Head Unit (IHU)" and one in the IHU’s video receiving hardware are the source of the problem, Polestar said in the recall report.

Owners of the recalled Polestar 2s can expect to receive letters about the recall on June 19, according to the NHTSA report.

In the recall report, Polestar said it will fix the issue through a software update.

The software remedy will "always maintain the high-speed signal connection between the PAC and IHU, instead of toggling on and off by request" and will "add a reset of the IHU video signal receiving hardware in case a synchronization error is detected, instead of just setting an error message," according to the recall report.

The Polestar 2 was first available in the U.S. in 2020. However, according to the NHTSA report, the EV maker no longer manufactures them for the U.S. market.

Polestar, which is based in Sweden, sells its various EVs in 27 markets throughout the world.