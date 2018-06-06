Transportation

The Latest: Sister calls Uber driver's death horrifying, sad
The Latest on charges filed against teenager in death of Uber driver.
The Latest on charges filed against teenager in death of Uber driver.
International students at a Connecticut flight school that closed after two fatal plane crashes say they're out thousands of dollars and are being forced to return to their home countries because their student visas were canceled.
Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick has resigned.
Police in Australia say a faulty Takata air bag likely killed a man in a car crash near Sydney.
Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick has resigned.
International students at a Connecticut flight school that closed after two fatal plane crashes say they're out thousands of dollars and are being forced to return to their home countries because their student visas were canceled.
The Latest on charges filed against teenager in death of Uber driver.