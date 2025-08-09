Duffy to replace 'outdated' equipment at Minnesota air traffic control tower: 'America deserves the best'

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Saturday shared photos of antiquated equipment inside a Minnesota air traffic control tower at Duluth International Airport, pledging upgrades funded by the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

"These are a few pictures of the outdated equipment I saw during my tour of an air traffic control tower," Duffy posted to X Saturday afternoon with multiple photos from the site.

"I’m getting rid of this and building a brand-new system with the money from [President Donald Trump's] One Big Beautiful Bill. America deserves the best and most advanced technology for its citizens when they travel!"

Duffy toured the air traffic control tower Saturday. The tower, built in the 1950s, is among the oldest operational air traffic control towers in the nation, according to the Duluth International Airport website.

The transportation secretary said the site will receive new radar systems, upgraded satellite communications, new telecommunication systems and modern surface safety technology, funded through the $12.5 billion allocated in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" for overhauling the country’s aging air traffic control systems.

"More work to be done, but it’s a HUGE start," Duffy said in a separate X post.

Duffy, speaking at a news conference after the tour, noted he has flown out of Duluth International Airport many times because he was born and raised about 75 miles away in Hayward, Wisconsin.

"Frankly, I didn't realize how bad your tower was," he said.

After the event, Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., similarly took to X to acknowledge Duffy's visit and the need for a new air traffic control tower at the Duluth airport.

"It was great to welcome [Secretary Sean Duffy] to the Duluth International Airport!" Stauber said. "We had the opportunity to highlight the critical need for a new air traffic control tower, a project that will enhance safety and strengthen the competitiveness of our airport for years to come."

Last month, the Duluth Airport Authority announced the state of Minnesota had approved a $10 million funding allocation to help replace the air traffic control tower at Duluth International Airport.

In May, Duffy said that rolling out a new air traffic control system should take three to four years to complete. One of the main reasons the Federal Aviation Administration has not yet updated its antiquated air traffic control system is because of the difficulties in switching to something new, he said.

"The complication of keeping airplanes in the airspace safe as you build this new system around the old system becomes very complicated," Duffy said in an exclusive interview with FOX Business' Grady Trimble. "I'm not going to jeopardize safety as we do this. It's going to be choreographed. It's going to be timed. It's going to be tested."

Duluth International Airport did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.