California EV drivers are about to lose a major perk after 25 years

Electric vehicle drivers in California are losing their carpool lane privileges at the end of the month.

The popular perk, which lasted 25 years, allowed electric vehicle drivers with a required decal on their car access to the carpool lane, even with only one person in the car. President Donald Trump's administration decided against extending the program.

"Under Section 166 of Title 23 of the United States Code, federal legislation was required to authorize an extension, but no such action has been taken," the California Air Resources Board (CARB) website says.

The final day to order a decal was August 29, according to CARB. The last day the decals will be valid is September 30. About 500,000 vehicles have active decals expiring soon, CARB says.

"Starting October 1, 2025, Clean Air Vehicle Decals are no longer valid, and all vehicles must meet the posted occupancy requirements for traveling in a carpool lane, pay required tolls, or risk receiving a citation," a frequently asked questions page about the program says. The agency says the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and "relevant toll authorities" will enforce "lawful use of the carpool lane."

CHP cited California Code 5205.5 (k) in an email to FOX Business, which states that drivers "shall not be cited for a violation of [carpool lane restrictions] within 60 days" of the electric vehicle decal program ending.

CARB'S website goes on to say, "California leaders know the value of these programs. Extending carpool lane access for zero-emission vehicles is a recommendation in a recent report to Governor Newsom in response to Executive Order-27-25. However, without federal approval, the program can not be extended."

Over the life of the program, CARB says, more than 1.2 million decals were issued.

The agency says that over the program's quarter-century span, clean-air vehicles became more common, reducing "the environmental benefit of giving them solo access to the carpool lane."