Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

California
Published | Updated

California EV drivers are about to lose a major perk after 25 years

California Highway Patrol will enforce new occupancy requirements starting October 1

close
Power the Future founder Daniel Turner discusses the Trump administration suing California over its truck emissions standards and EV mandates on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Electric vehicles aren't the 'panacea' they're made out to be, says Daniel Turner

Power the Future founder Daniel Turner discusses the Trump administration suing California over its truck emissions standards and EV mandates on 'The Bottom Line.'

Electric vehicle drivers in California are losing their carpool lane privileges at the end of the month.

The popular perk, which lasted 25 years, allowed electric vehicle drivers with a required decal on their car access to the carpool lane, even with only one person in the car. President Donald Trump's administration decided against extending the program.

"Under Section 166 of Title 23 of the United States Code, federal legislation was required to authorize an extension, but no such action has been taken," the California Air Resources Board (CARB) website says. 

The final day to order a decal was August 29, according to CARB. The last day the decals will be valid is September 30. About 500,000 vehicles have active decals expiring soon, CARB says. 

FIRST-EVER TESLA DINER OPENS IN HOLLYWOOD

California EV carpool decal

Closeup of Access Ok, California Clean Air Vehicle decal on the bumper of a black Toyota automobile, indicating that the automobile may drive in carpool lanes, Silicon Valley, San Jose, California, August 17, 2017.  (Smith Collection/Gado / Getty Images)

"Starting October 1, 2025, Clean Air Vehicle Decals are no longer valid, and all vehicles must meet the posted occupancy requirements for traveling in a carpool lane, pay required tolls, or risk receiving a citation," a frequently asked questions page about the program says. The agency says the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and "relevant toll authorities" will enforce "lawful use of the carpool lane."

CHP cited California Code 5205.5 (k) in an email to FOX Business, which states that drivers "shall not be cited for a violation of [carpool lane restrictions] within 60 days" of the electric vehicle decal program ending.

CALIFORNIA IGNORING CONGRESS’ EV RULE ROLLBACKS, COMMITTEE CLAIMS, DEMANDING DOCUMENTS

Tesla in Los Angeles carpool lane

A driver rides the carpool lane in a Tesla on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.  (Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News / Getty Images)

CARB'S website goes on to say, "California leaders know the value of these programs. Extending carpool lane access for zero-emission vehicles is a recommendation in a recent report to Governor Newsom in response to Executive Order-27-25. However, without federal approval, the program can not be extended."

Over the life of the program, CARB says, more than 1.2 million decals were issued. 

Traffic in Los Angeles

Traffic on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.  (Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The agency says that over the program's quarter-century span, clean-air vehicles became more common, reducing "the environmental benefit of giving them solo access to the carpool lane."