United Airlines to offer refunds because of shutdown-caused flight restrictions

United Airlines customers with flights booked to travel during the government shutdown will be eligible for a refund, CEO Scott Kirby told employees in a memo on Wednesday.

The news came after the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation announced a reduction in schedules across 40 domestic airports, starting on Friday, as a result of the shutdown.

"[A]ny customer traveling during this period is eligible for a refund if they do not wish to fly – even if their flight isn't impacted. That includes non-refundable tickets and those customers with basic economy tickets," Kirby said in the memo.

He added that the airline's "long-haul international flying and our hub-to-hub flying will not be impacted by this schedule reduction direction from the FAA."

"Instead, we will focus our schedule reductions on regional flying and domestic mainline flights that do not travel between our hubs," Kirby said, adding that the airline will utilize its app, website and push notifications to stay in touch with customers about flight changes and to offer rebooking options.

"Even with these schedule reductions, United and its United Express partners will still offer about 4,000 flights per day to fly our customers to their destinations," Kirby said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on the shutdown's record 36th day the reduction was due to air traffic control safety concerns.

Duffy said the cuts could be reversed if Democrats agreed to reopen the government.

The shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay.

