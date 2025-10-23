Major airports issue ground stops due to air traffic controller staffing shortages amid government shutdown

Three major U.S. airports issued ground stops or delays Thursday, all attributed to staffing shortages amid the federal government shutdown.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) near Washington, D.C., was the first to issue a ground delay program Thursday, noting flights were pushed back an average of 30 minutes due to staffing issues.

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York later issued ground stops due to staffing, halting all departures from the two major airports.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN DRIVES STAFFING FLIGHT DELAYS FROM 5% TO 53% AS AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS CALL OUT

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the probability of the ground stops being extended is "medium," or 30% to 60%.

Earlier this month, the FAA confirmed it was facing nationwide air traffic disruptions as staffing shortages hit several major control centers, including Chicago, Nashville, Houston and Las Vegas.

Officials said the understaffing coincided with the ongoing government shutdown, which has entered its 23rd day.

FAA BRACES FOR NATIONWIDE FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS AS AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER SHORTAGES HIT MAJOR AIRPORTS

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy previously told Fox News' Will Cain that normally, 5% of delays are attributed to staffing shortages.

Due to the shutdown, Duffy said 53% of delays have been caused by understaffing.

AMERICAN AIRLINES JET CANCELS TAKEOFF AFTER LAX RUNWAY INCURSION

"My message to the air traffic controllers who work for DOT is show up for work," Duffy said. "You have a job to do, and, by the way, those who have shown up, I'm grateful for them and their service. But the bottom line is, these controllers are stressed out, and they're rebelling on this shutdown because they may not get paid."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He added "safety comes first," noting the Department of Transportation will slow down or stop traffic if it is not safe for air travel.