FAA confirms which 40 markets will have airline traffic cut 10%
Airlines report 3.2M travelers already impacted by delays since government shutdown began
Forty of the busiest airports in the U.S. will see a 10% flight reduction starting Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced this week that it is forcing airlines to cut back due to the pressure on air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown.
The shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Wednesday the cuts could be reversed if Democrats agreed to reopen the government.
While the FAA has yet to make an official public announcement, The Associated Press on Thursday reported a list of airports that are expected to be affected.
1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia
2. Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas
3. Denver International in Colorado
4. Chicago O'Hare International in Illinois
5. Los Angeles International in California
6. Anchorage International in Alaska
7. Boston Logan International in Massachusetts
8. Baltimore/Washington International in Maryland
9. Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina
10. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International in Ohio
11. Dallas Love Field in Texas
12. Ronald Reagan Washington National in Virginia
13. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Michigan
14. Newark Liberty International in New Jersey
15. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International in Florida
16. Honolulu International in Hawaii
18. Washington Dulles International in Virginia
19. George Bush Houston Intercontinental in Texas
20. Indianapolis International in Indiana
21. John F. Kennedy International in New York
22. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
23. LaGuardia Airport in New York
24. Orlando International in Florida
25. Chicago Midway International in Illinois
26. Memphis International in Tennessee
27. Miami International in Florida
28. Minneapolis/St Paul International in Minnesota
29. Oakland International in California
30. Ontario International in California
31. Portland International in Oregon
32. Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania
33. Phoenix Sky Harbor International in Arizona
34. San Diego International in California
35. Louisville International in Kentucky
36. Seattle/Tacoma International in Washington
37. San Francisco International in California
38. Salt Lake City International in Utah
39. Teterboro in New Jersey
40. Tampa International in Florida
Tens of thousands of flights have been delayed since the shutdown began because of widespread air traffic control shortages. Airlines say at least 3.2 million travelers have already been impacted by air traffic control shortages.
The decision to cut service comes weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which is frequently among the busiest travel times of the year.
