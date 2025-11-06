FAA confirms which 40 markets will have airline traffic cut 10%

Forty of the busiest airports in the U.S. will see a 10% flight reduction starting Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced this week that it is forcing airlines to cut back due to the pressure on air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown.

The shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Wednesday the cuts could be reversed if Democrats agreed to reopen the government.

While the FAA has yet to make an official public announcement, The Associated Press on Thursday reported a list of airports that are expected to be affected.

1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia

2. Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas

3. Denver International in Colorado

4. Chicago O'Hare International in Illinois

5. Los Angeles International in California

6. Anchorage International in Alaska

7. Boston Logan International in Massachusetts

8. Baltimore/Washington International in Maryland

9. Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina

10. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International in Ohio

11. Dallas Love Field in Texas

12. Ronald Reagan Washington National in Virginia

13. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Michigan

14. Newark Liberty International in New Jersey

15. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International in Florida

16. Honolulu International in Hawaii

17. Houston Hobby in Texas

18. Washington Dulles International in Virginia

19. George Bush Houston Intercontinental in Texas

20. Indianapolis International in Indiana

21. John F. Kennedy International in New York

22. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

23. LaGuardia Airport in New York

24. Orlando International in Florida

25. Chicago Midway International in Illinois

26. Memphis International in Tennessee

27. Miami International in Florida

28. Minneapolis/St Paul International in Minnesota

29. Oakland International in California

30. Ontario International in California

31. Portland International in Oregon

32. Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania

33. Phoenix Sky Harbor International in Arizona

34. San Diego International in California

35. Louisville International in Kentucky

36. Seattle/Tacoma International in Washington

37. San Francisco International in California

38. Salt Lake City International in Utah

39. Teterboro in New Jersey

40. Tampa International in Florida

Tens of thousands of flights have been delayed since the shutdown began because of widespread air traffic control shortages. Airlines say at least 3.2 million travelers have already been impacted by air traffic control shortages.

The decision to cut service comes weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which is frequently among the busiest travel times of the year.

Reuters contributed to this report.