Major US airports face ground stops and flight delays amid ongoing government shutdown

Major airports across the U.S. issued ground stops or delays Sunday amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey issued a ground delay Sunday afternoon until 12:59 a.m. local time the following day, with flights delayed around 82 minutes on average, according to the website for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In Boston, a ground stop was issued until 4:30 p.m. local time at Logan International Airport due to a disabled aircraft on the runway.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, a staffing shortage reportedly triggered a ground stop affecting flights at Los Angeles International Airport. That ground stop was later lifted, according to KTLA.

Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California, was also impacted by that ground stop, KTLA reported.

San Francisco International Airport issued a ground delay until 1:59 a.m. the following day, with an average delay of 44 minutes.

Many other airports experienced temporary flight delays Sunday afternoon, typically ranging between 15 and 30 minutes, including:

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia

LaGuardia Airport in New York City

Dallas Love Field in Dallas

Denver International Airport in Denver

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida

Orlando International Airport in Orlando

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle

Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

Some of the reasons listed for the delays included staffing, weather, compacted demand and traffic management initiatives, according to the FAA website.

The FAA did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. An automatic reply from the agency stated, "Due to a lapse in funding, the FAA is not responding to routine media inquiries."

The reply also referenced staffing challenges across the system, noting, "As [Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy] has said, there have been increased staffing shortages across the system. When that happens, the FAA slows traffic into some airports to ensure safe [operations]."

The ongoing 26-day shutdown has prompted air traffic controllers to increasingly call out sick or miss work as their paychecks remain halted, Duffy told Maria Bartiromo in a Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" exclusive interview.

He has vowed to slow air traffic operations if needed to ensure safety is not compromised.

"My job is to keep the airspace safe. And so, if I don't feel like I have enough controllers or enough controllers that are focused, we will slow down traffic, we will stop traffic," Duffy told Bartiromo.

For the latest updates on airport delays and ground stops, visit the FAA's website.

