Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Airlines
Published

FAA: Shutdown-driven staffing shortages disrupting operations at major airports

The FAA identified 9 Air Traffic Control facilities Thursday evening impacted by staffing shortages and weather

close
The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly explains how the government shutdown is exacerbating FAA and air traffic controller staffing shortages on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Government shutdown threatens air travel as FAA staffing shortages grow

The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly explains how the government shutdown is exacerbating FAA and air traffic controller staffing shortages on 'The Claman Countdown.'

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an updated operations plan on Thursday outlining how staffing shortages and weather are continuing to impact Air Traffic Control (ATC) facilities nationwide.

At least nine ATC facilities were identified by the FAA as affected by staffing shortages and weather:

  • PHL AREA C (Newark)
  • BDL (Hartford-Bradley)
  • ZDC AREA 5 (Washington, D.C.)
  • ZBW AREA D (Boston/Northeast)
  • ROA Ops (Roanoke, Virginia tower)
  • ORD Ops (Chicago tower)
  • F11 Ops (Central Florida)
  • ZAB Southeast/Southwest AREA (Albuquerque Center, covering Arizona and New Mexico)
  • ZID AREA 1 (Indianapolis)

FAA BRACES FOR NATIONWIDE FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS AS AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER SHORTAGES HIT MAJOR AIRPORTS

control tower

Air traffic controllers are not showing up to work as the government shutdown forces employees to work without pay. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

As of Friday morning, the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center website did not show active ground delays at any airport and said, "air traffic is currently experiencing delays of less than 15 minutes."

However, ground delays were reported at Houston, Calgary, LaGuardia (LGA) and Newark (EWR) on Thursday evening because of staffing shortages, weather, low visibility and wind.

Passengers walk past a flight status board

A flight status board in Terminal C at Orlando International Airport that shows many delays. ( Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The update comes amid nationwide air traffic disruptions propelled by the federal government shutdown.

Earlier reports by Fox Business cited controller shortages at Washington, Philadelphia, Albuquerque, Denver, Los Angeles and Central Florida, with more than 2,000 delays and 50 cancellations recorded Wednesday.

AMERICAN AIRLINES JET CANCELS TAKEOFF AFTER LAX RUNWAY INCURSION 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News’ Will Cain on Wednesday that staffing shortages typically account for about 5% of flight delays, but that figure has surged to about 53% in recent days.

"Normally, about 5% of flight delays are because of staffing shortages. In the last few days, that number has jumped to 53% because of understaffing," Duffy said.

United Airlines passengers at Newark in August 2025

Travelers wait in line for their delayed luggage after United Airlines grounded flights.  (Ryan Murphy / Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He added that many controllers were working extended shifts and emphasized that "safety comes first."

As of Thursday evening, the FAA said no national ground stop was in effect and that flights were being managed through standard traffic initiatives.