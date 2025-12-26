Holiday travelers face flight delays as FAA restricts airspace nationwide amid winter weather: report

Travelers could face major delays as airports may be overwhelmed with millions of travelers during the holiday weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday issued at least eight separate airspace flow restrictions, the Daily Mail reported.

The series of airspace flow programs (AFPs) could affect major airports in the United States and Canada during one of the busiest travel days of the year. Some delays could reach more than six hours, the outlet said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FAA.

In an effort to prevent overcrowding amid hundreds of flights heading in similar directions, the FAA is slashing the number of planes allowed to take off and enter certain busy sections of airspace, according to the Daily Mail.

More than 122 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home over the 13-day year-end holiday period beginning Dec. 20 and ending Jan. 1, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

"People are eager to travel this holiday season," said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. "That’s leading to record numbers on the roads and in the skies."

Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami were the top three domestic destinations for holiday travelers this year, according to the group.

Cancun, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic's Punta Cana were the top travel getaways internationally this week.

Meanwhile, winter weather delayed many flights Friday.

By 3:40 p.m. ET, there were over 5,500 U.S. flights delayed and more than 1,400 canceled, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport are the most affected, accounting for 22%, 27% and 21% of canceled outbound flights, respectively.