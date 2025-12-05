DOT temporarily halts enforcement of Biden-era refund requirements for airline flight renumbering

The Department of Transportation (DOT) announced Friday it is temporarily pausing refund obligations when airlines change flight numbers, easing a rule that treats renumbered flights as cancellations warranting passenger refunds.

Regulations put in place by the Biden administration in 2024 noted flights given a different number than the one assigned when a consumer purchased a ticket are considered new flights, with the original considered canceled and refund eligible.

The DOT said, effective immediately, it will not enforce the requirements regarding refunds when a flight is renumbered so long as the passenger is rebooked on the flight under the new number and the flight is operated without any "significant change or delay."

FAA BRACES FOR NATIONWIDE FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS AS AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER SHORTAGES HIT MAJOR AIRPORTS

The announcement comes after an April review that sought to limit the burden on airlines for operational or commercial changes that do not severely affect passengers.

The DOT also received a request for enforcement discretion from two U.S. carriers after their merger. In that request, the carriers described the need to renumber tens of thousands of flights for operational integration and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) compliance.

The DOT determined passengers were not harmed by the renumbering and granted the request.

AMERICAN AIRLINES JET CANCELS TAKEOFF AFTER LAX RUNWAY INCURSION

Recently, officials said the department received word from another U.S. airline advocating for a revision to the current definition of a canceled flight as established by the prior administration, arguing the definition is not required by statute, does not reflect the realities of airline operations and is "overly broad."

Enforcement will be paused until June 30, pending a decision on whether to move forward with a final rule to change the definition of a canceled flight, according to the DOT.

ATTORNEYS CLAIM UPS CARGO PLANE 'SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN AIRWORTHY' IN LOUISVILLE WRONGFUL DEATH SUITS

"The Department is taking this interim step of pausing enforcement of its refund requirements under these specific limited circumstances while it engages in a new rule-making to consider whether to modify the definition of canceled flight through rule-making," officials wrote in a document published Friday in the Federal Register.

A final decision is expected in February, allowing for a comment period for stakeholders to submit their input.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The DOT did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.