HEALTHY LIVING

Can coffee cause cancer?
Coffee does contain a possible carcinogen, a chemical called acrylamide, that has been shown to raise the risk of cancer in animal studies. But just how much acrylamide can increase your cancer risk from coffee?
Coffee does contain a possible carcinogen, a chemical called acrylamide, that has been shown to raise the risk of cancer in animal studies. But just how much acrylamide can increase your cancer risk from coffee?
U.S. regulators are warning consumers to avoid 65 bogus products hawked on the internet with false claims that they can cure, treat or prevent cancer.
In a startling turnabout, Republicans say they are ready to push their prized health care bill through the House and claim a victory for President Donald Trump, six weeks after nearly leaving it for dead and days after support from GOP moderates seemed to crumble anew.
Conservative senators are pushing to diminish insurance coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.
Some imported frozen tuna cubes and steaks are being recalled after testing showed they could be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus.
U.S. regulators have approved new competition for EpiPen, the emergency allergy medicine that made Mylan a poster child for pharmaceutical greed.
Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited plan to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law, congressional aides and lobbyists say.
"Pharma Bro" just won't keep his mouth shut.
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for more than eight years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.
: Q&A with Dr. Manny: “My family members have Alzheimer’s disease. Does that mean I’ll inherit it?
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for more than eight years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.
People with the skin disorder psoriasis will have another treatment option after U.S. regulators approved a new drug from Johnson & Johnson.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is exploring options for salvaging the Republican health care bill.
"Pharma Bro" just won't keep his mouth shut.
Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited plan to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law, congressional aides and lobbyists say.
U.S. regulators have approved new competition for EpiPen, the emergency allergy medicine that made Mylan a poster child for pharmaceutical greed.
Some imported frozen tuna cubes and steaks are being recalled after testing showed they could be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus.
Conservative senators are pushing to diminish insurance coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.
In a startling turnabout, Republicans say they are ready to push their prized health care bill through the House and claim a victory for President Donald Trump, six weeks after nearly leaving it for dead and days after support from GOP moderates seemed to crumble anew.
A proposal considered by California lawmakers would substantially remake the health care system of the nation's most populous state by eliminating insurance companies and guaranteeing coverage for everyone.