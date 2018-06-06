HEALTHY LIVING

Can coffee cause cancer?[overlay type]

Coffee does contain a possible carcinogen, a chemical called acrylamide, that has been shown to raise the risk of cancer in animal studies. But just how much acrylamide can increase your cancer risk from coffee?

Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited plan to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law, congressional aides and lobbyists say.

Joyful House Republicans vote to repeal reviled 'Obamacare'

In a startling turnabout, Republicans say they are ready to push their prized health care bill through the House and claim a victory for President Donald Trump, six weeks after nearly leaving it for dead and days after support from GOP moderates seemed to crumble anew.