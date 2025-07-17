Company issues nationwide fish recall due to botulism poisoning risk

New York-based Krasniy Oktyabr Inc. USA is recalling a fish product due to the potential risk of botulism poisoning.

The company's Aral Silver Vobla brand Aral "was found to be uneviscerated," according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That means the fish went to retail stores whole, without being gutted.

The product comes in a plastic vacuum-sealed bag with a blue label that has two fish inside and is marked "Product of Kazakhstan." The potential health risk was discovered following sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets food inspectors that led to analysis by the New York State Food Laboratory.

"The sale of uneviscerated fish is prohibited because clostridium botulinum spores are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish," the FDA statement said. "Uneviscerated fish have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning."

BREAD SOLD AT WALMART, KROGER RECALLED DUE TO UNDECLARED POTENTIALLY LIFE-THREATENING ALLERGEN

Botulism symptoms include dizziness, blurred or double vision, trouble speaking, trouble swallowing, difficulty breathing, weakness of muscles, abdominal distension and constipation, the FDA said.

The "rare but serious illness" can cause people to become "seriously ill, or even die, if they don't get proper medical treatment quickly," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website said.

GUMMY VITAMINS SOLD AT MAJOR RETAILERS RECALLED BY FDA DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS

No illnesses have been reported so far with regard to the fish recall. Consumers who purchased packages of the dry salted vobla aral silver should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Anyone with questions may contact Krasniy Oktyabr Inc. USA of Brooklyn at 718-858-6720. The company did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.