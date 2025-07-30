‘Labeling error’ has vodka seltzer in energy drink cans, prompting recall

A can supplier "labeling error" has resulted in a voluntary recall of High Noon Vodka Seltzer 12-packs.

Two production lots of High Noon Beach Variety Packs (12 packs, 12 fluid ounce cans) "contain cans that are filled with High Noon vodka seltzer alcohol and are mislabeled as CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with a silver top," High Noon said in media release on Wednesday.

"High Noon is voluntarily recalling a limited number of High Noon Beach Variety Packs due to a labeling error from our can supplier," a statement to FOX Business from E. & J. Gallo Winery, which makes the vodka seltzer, said. "We are working with the FDA, retailers and distributors to proactively manage the recall to ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers. The states that may be impacted are: Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin."

While no illnesses or adverse events have been reported yet, the beverage company says that "consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion."

Those with both High Noon Vodka Seltzers and Celsius energy drinks are asked to be on the lookout for impacted products.

For High Noon Beach Variety Packs, UPC 085000040065 with lot codes L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to L CCC 17JL25 23:59 and L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to

L CCC 18JL25 03:00 are impacted. Lot codes are on the exterior of the 12-packs.

"This recall is exclusively for the affected High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs with the lot codes listed above, which were shipped to distributors in FL, MI, NY, OH, OK, SC, VA & WI. Distributors shipped product to retailers in FL, NY, OH, SC, VA & WI. Product was shipped between July 21, 2025 – July 23, 2025," the recall notice, which has also been shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said.

For CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, UPC 8 89392 00134 1 with lot codes L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11 are impacted. Lot codes are lasered on the bottom of the cans.

Customers are advised to dispose of impacted products and to not consume the liquid. Consumers can contact High Noon Customer Relations at consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com to get more information and for a refund.

