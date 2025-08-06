Vodka seltzer 'labeling error' turns into silver lining for energy drink maker

The makers of CELSIUS energy drinks are taking advantage of the publicity the beverages have gotten since a "labeling error" led to the recall of cans that actually have vodka seltzer inside.

Last week, two production lots of High Noon Vodka Seltzer 12-packs were recalled because they could potentially "contain cans that are filled with High Noon vodka seltzer alcohol and are mislabeled as CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with a silver top," High Noon said in a media release.

A spokesperson for CELSIUS said the internet is "having an absolute field day with this mix-up," creating a "viral sensation," and shared some of the top comments from Instagram users.

In a post from Friday, @celsiusofficial posted a photo of a CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ can asking its followers, "What are ya'll sippin on this weekend? #CELSIUS."

"High noon apparently," one Instagrammer wrote in response.

"Love your product but have you considered an NA version? Thanks," another chimed in.

Subsequent social media posts followed, with one person even suggesting the brand launch "Celtzers."

"When we saw the online dialogue around the recall, we recognized an opportunity to engage with the viral moment," Kyle Watson, Chief Marketing Officer at CELSIUS said in a statement to FOX Business.

"Our response was swift and strategic, leveraging our brand's authentic voice to connect with our community, which resulted in an overwhelmingly positive reaction. Amidst the virality, we’ve also prioritized providing accurate information and guiding consumers to the official recall details," she said.

CELSIUS posted its own recall notice on July 29.