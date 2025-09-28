BMW recalls nearly 200K vehicles due to fire risk, says owners should park outside

Nearly 200,000 BMW owners are being told to park outside due to a risk of fire that is present whether the cars are being driven or not.

The risk, publicized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday, is for owners of model years 2019-22.

"Owners should park outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until they either confirm their vehicle is not subject to the recall or have their vehicle remedied," the notice reads.

The engine starter relay may corrode, leading to overheating and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire, the NHTSA said.

FEDERAL AGENTS ARREST HUNDREDS AT HYUNDAI PLANT CONSTRUCTION SITE IN GEORGIA

The issue affects multiple models, including the 2019-2022 Z4, 2019-2021 330I, 2020-2022 X3, 2020-2022 X4, 2020-2022 530I, 2021-2022 430I (standard and convertible), and 2022 230I, as well as the BMW-made Toyota Supra.

BMW dealers will replace the engine starter free of charge, NHTSA said. Due to parts availability, owners will begin to be notified via letters that are scheduled to be mailed on November 14. A second notice will be mailed as parts become available.

DIY TOW JOB GOES HORRIBLY WRONG AS RUNAWAY CAR HITS SAME WASHINGTON RESTAURANT MULTIPLE TIMES

"The vehicle identification numbers for affected vehicles will be searchable on NHTSA.gov starting Nov. 14," the NHTSA said in a press release. "Starting on that date, owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their license plate number or 17-digit VIN to see if their vehicle is under recall, or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236."

The NHTSA also said drivers can stay informed on current recalls by using its SaferCar app.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

BMW did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry.

Reuters contributed to this report.