BMW
Published

BMW recalls nearly 200K vehicles due to fire risk, says owners should park outside

Engine starter relay corrosion can cause overheating and short circuits in 2019-22 model years

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 25

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Nearly 200,000 BMW owners are being told to park outside due to a risk of fire that is present whether the cars are being driven or not.

The risk, publicized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday, is for owners of model years 2019-22. 

"Owners should park outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until they either confirm their vehicle is not subject to the recall or have their vehicle remedied," the notice reads.

The engine starter relay may corrode, leading to overheating and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire, the NHTSA said. 

BMW Z4 interior on display

BMW Z4 Roadster compact convertible sports car on display at Brussels Expo on January 9, 2020, in Brussels, Belgium.  (Sjoerd van der Wal / Getty Images)

The issue affects multiple models, including the 2019-2022 Z4, 2019-2021 330I, 2020-2022 X3, 2020-2022 X4, 2020-2022 530I, 2021-2022 430I (standard and convertible), and 2022 230I, as well as the BMW-made Toyota Supra.

BMW dealers will replace the engine starter free of charge, NHTSA said. Due to parts availability, owners will begin to be notified via letters that are scheduled to be mailed on November 14. A second notice will be mailed as parts become available. 

BMW Z4 on display in China

A BMW Z4 car is on display during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2021, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on April 21, 2021, in Shanghai, China. ( Zhe Ji / Getty Images)

"The vehicle identification numbers for affected vehicles will be searchable on NHTSA.gov starting Nov. 14," the NHTSA said in a press release. "Starting on that date, owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their license plate number or 17-digit VIN to see if their vehicle is under recall, or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236."

The NHTSA also said drivers can stay informed on current recalls by using its SaferCar app. 

Toyota Supra in Brussels, Belgium

The Toyota Supra is on display at the Dream Car exposition, which is part of the Brussels Motor Show on January 9, 2020, in Brussels, Belgium. (Didier Messens / Getty Images)

BMW did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 