Costco issues recall alert for wagon over child safety risk

A popular item sold at Costco has been recalled due to a potential child safety risk.

Olympia Tools International Inc.'s Pack-N-Stroll Folding Utility Wagon "was not marketed for use by children" and "may be mis-used in that manner," a recall notice Costco sent Thursday to customers who purchased the item said.

Despite the popularity of stroller wagons, this particular wagon "does not meet federal safety standards for use with children because there is a risk of a child’s head becoming trapped between an opening between the wagon’s utility tray and the sidewall."

Olympia Tools also said "the wagon does not contain a restraint system, posing a risk of falls to children."

The recalled utility wagons are "black with blue accents on the handle, wagon, and wheel spokes," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said. They include a removable organization tray and two cupholders attached to the wagon's push-pull handle. The wagons are foldable for storage.

The CPSC said about 530 wagons sold through Costco online and cohooutdoors.com from June through July 2025 are impacted. They cost between $200 and $400.

Customers are urged by the company to stop using the wagons immediately and return them to Costco for a full refund.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call Olympia Tools at 866-461-8665 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.