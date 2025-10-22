NHL, Nobull sign multiyear partnership in 'perfect match' that exemplifies hockey culture

Two "no bulls---" brands have come together.

The National Hockey League and Nobull announced a multiyear partnership Thursday that makes Nobull the official training shoe of the league.

Hockey culture is one that exemplifies toughness and grit, much like Nobull, and majority owner Mike Repole said the partnership is a "perfect match."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"You see them on the ice, but the real work is done in the training room," Repole said in a recent interview with FOX Business. "So the relationship with Nobull being a training brand, and the work that these NHL players do off the ice, whether it's in the weight room or cross-training, Nobull just becomes the perfect brand…

"When you talk about toughness and strength, hockey is the first sport that comes to mind."

Repole, a New York Rangers fan growing up, has had a longstanding relationship with the NHL, as the league's main drink sponsor is BodyArmor, which is also owned by Repole. So, perhaps this deal was easy for Repole to strike.

FORMER BRUINS CAPTAIN BRAD MARCHAND GETS EMOTIONAL DURING TRIBUTE VIDEO IN RETURN BOSTON

But Repole is ecstatic to get the training brand, which already has Tom Brady on its list of spokespeople, to a new, fitting audience.

"The NHL's a no-bulls league, and Nobull is a no-bulls--- brand," Repole said. "We're not looking for people that are looking for easy and soft, and if you're going to play in the NHL, you can't play if you're easy or soft. It's about toughness. That's what hockey is about, and that's what Nobull is about."

Repole also mentioned Canada as an area where he, admittedly, does not do much business, but it's a region he is excited to tap into given the seven NHL teams in the country.

"We are proud to welcome Nobull to the NHL family through a partnership rooted in shared values and a relentless pursuit of excellence," said Jason Jazayeri, NHL group vice president of business development . "Together, we look forward to creating impactful content and experiences that bring this mindset to life for our fans."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Players, coaches and staff of all 32 teams will be provided Nobull footwear. The brand will also gain prominent national exposure in the U.S. through ESPN and TNT broadcasts, including all Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final games.