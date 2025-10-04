Costco members will soon have access to weight-loss shots at a major discount

Costco’s latest perk could help shrink members’ waistlines, while having less of an impact on their wallets. The big-box retailer is partnering with Novo Nordisk to give members access to popular GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy and Ozempic at half price.

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with [Costco] Pharmacy! Costco members who are self-paying patients can now access Wegovy® and Ozempic® at their convenient locations," Novo Nordisk announced in a post on X. "This exemplifies our commitment to expanding patient access to FDA-approved medicines."

The medication will be available through the Costco Member Prescription Program and will cost $499 for a four-week supply, according to reports. Novo Nordisk already offers the medication at that price to self-paying patients through its website.

"Our collaboration with Costco is another step forward by Novo Nordisk in making real Wegovy and Ozempic easier to access and afford — right where people already shop," Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc., told People in a statement.

To get the discount, members must have a prescription and pay out of pocket, according to People. The outlet noted that Novo Nordisk said Costco Executive Members and Costco Citibank Visa cardholders will get an additional discount on the medications, subject to applicable terms.

Novo Nordisk is a Danish healthcare company which develops treatments for an array of illnesses, including diabetes and obesity drugs. The company's website states that it produces half of the world’s insulin. Notably, it produces Wegovy and Ozempic, both of which are FDA-approved semaglutide medications.

Ozempic’s main ingredient, known as semaglutide, is in Wegovy, which was approved by the FDA in 2021 to treat obesity. Despite gaining popularity for its impact on weight-loss, Ozempic is approved to treat people with Type 2 diabetes, while Wegovy is approved for weight management.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) is a hormone that impacts glucose and is regulated by GLP-1 receptors. Ozempic’s website notes that it "acts as a GLP-1 receptor agonist that selectively binds to and activates the GLP-1 receptor, the target for native GLP-1."

The medication also lowers fasting blood glucose by stimulating insulin secretion, according to Ozempic’s website. Additionally, the company notes its medication can lower glucagon secretion and causes a delay in gastric emptying.

Fox Business reached out to Costco and Novo Nordisk for comment.