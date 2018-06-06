Custom fit men's clothing: There's an app for that
MTailor CEO Miles Penn on how the company's technology uses smartphone cameras to take measurements for custom clothing.
MTailor CEO Miles Penn on how the company's technology uses smartphone cameras to take measurements for custom clothing.
Tenfold, one of Justify’s rivals at the Belmont Stakes, is supporting Homes For Our Troops.
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by two this week to 1,062.
The Latest on the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which is gathering in Boston (all times local): 12:45 p.m.
Solidifying his solo status on the world stage, President Donald Trump is lashing out at longtime allies over their critiques of his trade policies and plans an early exit from the annual Group of Seven meeting of industrialized nations.
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the annual G-7 meeting (all times local): 6:40 a.m.
American TV celebrity and food writer Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.
The Latest on whether sports betting can begin Friday in New Jersey (all times local): 10:30 a.m.
U.S. stocks are mostly lower Friday morning after small losses the day before and technology companies are down after they took their biggest drop in six weeks.
Fears of a trade war have given a boost to some of the smallest companies on the market as well as some of the biggest technology companies, but they've squeezed almost everything in the middle.
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): 9:35 a.m.
British telecommunications company BT Group says its CEO, Gavin Patterson, will step down this year.
Asian shares were lower Friday, as investors awaited the Group of Seven leaders' meeting, continuing into the weekend, and for European Central Bank and Federal Reserve meetings next week.
Asian shares were lower Friday, as investors awaited the Group of Seven leaders' meeting, continuing into the weekend, and for European Central Bank and Federal Reserve meetings next week.
A growing number of e-cigarette and vaporizer sellers have started offering college scholarships as a way to get their brands listed on university websites and to get students to write essays about the potential benefits of vaping.
The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.
A news report says Chinese tech giant ZTE Corp.'s chairman has promised no further compliance violations and apologized to its 80,000 employees in a letter.
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is set to deliver the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
At this remote crossing point along China's border with Kazakhstan, mountains rise behind cranes shifting cargo containers from Chinese trains to cars on narrower track used in the states of the former Soviet Union.
The Japanese government says the economy declined in the first quarter, sticking to its preliminary data that reflected weak consumer spending.