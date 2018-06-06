Singapore summit is a big win for Kim Jong Un: Hoover Institution fellow
Hoover Institution fellow Michael Auslin discusses why North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is benefiting more from the Singapore summit than the U.S.
Economist Ben Stein on why he doubts that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will end his country’s nuclear weapons program.
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army Van Hipp and former State Department Press officer Morgan Ortagus on why the U.S. should be worried about North Korea’s cyber capabilities.
Gary Locke, former U.S. ambassador to China under Obama, discusses the Singapore summit and China’s relationship with North Korea.
Mark Weinberg, former U.S. assistant press secretary to Reagan, compares Ronald Reagan’s summit with Russia’s Mikhail Gorbachev to President Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong Un. Weinberg also discusses why President Trump should be leading the summit over Kim Jong Un.
Former Navy SEAL Rob O’ Neil discusses the meeting between President Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Graham Allison discusses what he believes will happen after the North Korean summit and where the next potential meeting would be.
Former State Department official Joel Wit on the Singapore summit and why Bill Clinton decided against going to North Korea when he was president.
FBN’s Edward Lawrence on the report that President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow is “fine” after suffering from a heart attack.
FBN's Charlie Gasparino on the upcoming decision on the Department of Justice lawsuit to block the AT&T takeover of Time Warner and its potential impact on media industry consolidation.
CampusReform.org Media Director Cabot Phillips, CRTV host Allie Stuckey and former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Managing Director Taryn Rosenkranz on the North Korea summit.
Former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Alexander Vershbow on the upcoming North Korea summit.
President Trump’s success during the summit with Kim Jong Un will be measured in three ways, according to former the assistant secretary of state to President George W. Bush.
Former FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell on the impact of the repeal of Net Neutrality and the upcoming decision in the Department Justice lawsuit to block AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner.
Sen. Mike Rounds, (R-S.D.), on the mounting trade tensions.
Former Assistant Secretary of State Robert Charles on President Trump's upcoming summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
"Beating ObamaCare" author Betsy McCaughey on the uncertain future of ObamaCare.
Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman on the U.S. trade tensions with Canada.
Wall Street Journal Associate Editor John Bussey and FBN's Charlie Gasparino on the market impact of the Trump administration's trade negotiation strategy.
Former NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson on NASA reporting the Curiosity Mars rover found signs of organic matter on the planet.