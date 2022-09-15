Expand / Collapse search
Tentative deal reached to avert railroad strike is ‘good’ for America: Alaska Governor Dunleavy

Prolonged strikes by railroad labor unions could have a great impact on the US economy

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy weighs in on the successfully averted railroad strike after hours of overnight negotiations on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’   video

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy reacted to the provisional agreement reached between the freight rail companies and labor unions, saying that any agreement that does not further impede the supply chain would be positive for the country. 

GOVERNOR MIKE DUNLEAVY: Well, we're not connected to the lower 48 states per se by rail, but nonetheless those goods and services do arrive here in Alaska. Overland by truck, or by cargo ships coming up. So, anything that's going to not disrupt the supply chain any more than it already has is going to be good for Alaska. 

A freight train parked

FILE- In this July 27, 2015, file photo, a BNSF Railway Company train is parked in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) ((AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) / AP Newsroom)

I think it's good for the country. So as you said, we don't know what the details are, but to keep the goods and services flowing up to Alaska isn't a simple system. So we're appreciative. 

AMTRAK SUSPENDS SEVERAL LONG-DISTANCE ROUTES AS RAILROAD STRIKE LOOMS

