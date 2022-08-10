Democrats named massive spending bill ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ to ‘gaslight’ Americans: Missouri Treasurer

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Wednesday, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick provides perspective on Democrats' attempt to reduce painful inflation rates impacting Americans, arguing that only the "Democratic Party of today" would deceptively name a colossal spending bill the "Inflation Reduction Act."

SCOTT FITZPATRICK: You know, only the Democrat Party of today would come up with the idea to pass a bill that doubles the size of the IRS and increases taxes and then gaslight the American people by telling them it's called the 'Inflation Reduction Act.' And when you look at what this will actually do, I mean, anybody who has been subject to an audit by a government agency of any kind knows that this is even if you're doing everything exactly right, it is a tremendous amount of time. Especially for small businesses, to invest in producing the documentation that's necessary and supplying it to the auditors.

And then you're also talking about them early on. People who should like this are certified public accountants and tax attorneys who are going to be much busier in the next several years as the IRS ramps up this new auditing regime. And you're talking about an agency, by the way, which just last year leaked taxpayer information on high net worth or high-income individuals to the public, to journalists to expose that information. Now, you're talking about an agency who, with Lois Lerner several years ago, has proven that it's willing to target conservative organizations for harassment. And so I think that's something that everybody should be concerned about.

DEMOCRATS ADD STOCK BUYBACK TAX TO INFLATION REDUCTION ACT: WHAT TO KNOW

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: