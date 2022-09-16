Miami mayor: Biden admin refuses to address ‘incoherent hemispheric’ policy fueling migrant crisis

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Friday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez slammed Democrats and the left-wing media for their hypocrisy and manipulation of the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis.

FRANCIS SUAREZ: It is a tremendous hypocrisy. You know, the media only covers one side of the story. They don't cover the purported 70 planes that flew into Jacksonville by the federal government. That doesn't get any coverage. They don't cover the fact that illegal immigration has skyrocketed under the current administration. And that's creating, like I said, a humanitarian crisis not just anymore in border cities, but throughout the country.

They don't really offer any sort of solutions this current administration. And they also don't talk about the fact that there's an incoherent hemispheric policy towards countries in Latin America and South America that is creating a lot of the desire for people to migrate into the United States. So there's just no coherent policy. And that is exacerbating a problem that we've had for a long time.

STUART VARNEY: BORDER CRISIS IS 'NOT ACCEPTABLE' FOR THE WHITE HOUSE TO IGNORE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: