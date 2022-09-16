Expand / Collapse search
Miami mayor: Biden admin refuses to address ‘incoherent hemispheric’ policy fueling migrant crisis

The White House refuses to offer any solution to the border crisis, argues Mayor Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez criticizes the left-wing media for their partisan coverage of the border crisis and its impact on the country on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’  video

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez criticizes the left-wing media for their partisan coverage of the border crisis and its impact on the country on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’ 

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Friday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez slammed Democrats and the left-wing media for their hypocrisy and manipulation of the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis.

FRANCIS SUAREZ:  It is a tremendous hypocrisy. You know, the media only covers one side of the story. They don't cover the purported 70 planes that flew into Jacksonville by the federal government. That doesn't get any coverage. They don't cover the fact that illegal immigration has skyrocketed under the current administration. And that's creating, like I said, a humanitarian crisis not just anymore in border cities, but throughout the country. 

Border Patrol agent

In a photo taken on March 27, 2021 U.S. Border Patrol agents stand opposite a man believed to be a "coyote," people smuggler. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

They don't really offer any sort of solutions this current administration. And they also don't talk about the fact that there's an incoherent hemispheric policy towards countries in Latin America and South America that is creating a lot of the desire for people to migrate into the United States. So there's just no coherent policy. And that is exacerbating a problem that we've had for a long time. 

STUART VARNEY: BORDER CRISIS IS 'NOT ACCEPTABLE' FOR THE WHITE HOUSE TO IGNORE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez weighs in on America’s worsening border crisis as tensions between the White House and the Department of Homeland Security mount. video

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez weighs in on America’s worsening border crisis as tensions between the White House and the Department of Homeland Security mount.