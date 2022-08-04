Expand / Collapse search
China is doing 'everything they can' to outrun America's military defense, and we're behind: Sen Tuberville

Democrats and Republicans "must" unite on a national defense strategy against China

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of the Senate Armed Services Committee criticizes President Biden's handling of national defense and how that is impacting America's relationship with China on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

China is doing ‘everything they can’ to outrun America in nuclear weapons: Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of the Senate Armed Services Committee criticizes President Biden’s handling of national defense and how that is impacting America’s relationship with China on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday, Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville provided a unique perspective on China’s heightened conflict with Taiwan, arguing that the key to securing America's national defense is achieving unity between the Democratic and Republican Party.

SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE: We can't do it the way we're doing it. I learned in my former profession of being a coach for 40 years. Organization is a key to winning. We have no organization in terms of everybody being on the same page. Now we should have, and will always have, problems in terms of Democrats, Republicans and how we handle the economy and certain things. But when it comes to national defense, everybody has to be on the same page. We have to buy in, the Democrats with Republicans. And on Armed Services Committee, now, that is the most bipartisan committee that I see up here. We work well together. We understand the problems. 

China flag , USA flag

China and America flag  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool / Associated Press)

We understand what the military has to have to be successful. But then you have the White House talking out of the side of its mouth. You have a few other Democrats doing the same thing. We have to be united as one. And if we don't unite as one over a group that is well-funded, China, they're doing everything they possibly can to outrun us in terms of nuclear weapons, ships, armaments in space. I mean, it's a race. It is a race right now. And I will tell you, we're behind. We've got to catch up, and we've got to get everybody on the same page. That's the key to winning this whole thing. 

CHINA FIRES 'PRECISION MISSILE STRIKES' IN TAIWAN STRAIT DAY AFTER NANCY PELOSI CONCLUDES CONTROVERSIAL VISIT

