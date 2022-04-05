Ethanol may bring down gas prices: Sen. Chuck Grassley

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, argued on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday that ethanol may bring down the cost of gas prices and discussed how it could benefit the U.S. economy.

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY: It's [Ethanol] already a very important resource. Already, at least 10% of the gasoline…used in the United States have ethanol mixed with it for the benefit of cleaning up the environment. It's a very environmental…product. We can do a lot more through ethanol. Our plants aren’t running at full scale. This administration, if they want to get down the price of gasoline, just move us from 10% of the ethanol in gasoline being mandated to not mandating it at 15% but give every opportunity to use 15% year-round…it can't be used during June, July, August till September the 15th.

One thing that ethanol needs is certainty. This government, up and down, both in the Obama, Trump administration now continuing a little bit in this administration brings uncertainty to it. What we need is certainty this will reduce the cost of fuel for your car and clean up the environment at the same time, create good jobs in…rural America. And it also helps the farmers with the price of corn.

